Seahawks vs. Buccaneers: How to watch, schedule, live stream info, game time, TV channel

Who's Playing

Seattle (home) vs. Tampa Bay (away)

Current Records: Seattle 6-2; Tampa Bay 2-5

What to Know

Tampa Bay is hoping to patch up the holes in a defense that has allowed an average of 30.29 points per game. They will head out on the road to face off against Seattle at 4:05 p.m. ET on Sunday at CenturyLink Field. The Buccaneers are limping into the contest on a three-game losing streak.

Tampa Bay didn't finish too far behind, but the team still lost 27-23 to Tennessee last week. The Buccaneers got a solid performance out of WR Mike Evans, who caught 11 passes for 198 yards and two TDs; unfortunately, it just wasn't enough for the win. QB Jameis Winston's longest connection was to Evans for 46 yards in the second quarter. Evans has never finished with more yards this season.

Meanwhile, Seattle was able to grind out a solid victory over Atlanta last week, winning 27-20. No one had a big game offensively for the Seahawks, but they got scores from WR D.K. Metcalf and RB Chris Carson. QB Russell Wilson ended up with a passer rating of 131.70.

Seattle's win lifted them to 6-2 while Tampa Bay's defeat dropped them down to 2-5. A couple stats to keep an eye on: The Seahawks enter the matchup with only one interception, good for best in the NFL. On the other end of the spectrum, the Buccaneers are third worst in the league in interceptions, having thrown 12 on the season. Their sloppiness could come back to bite them.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 4:05 p.m. ET

Sunday at 4:05 p.m. ET Where: CenturyLink Field -- Seattle, Washington

CenturyLink Field -- Seattle, Washington TV: FOX

FOX Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)

fuboTV (Try for free) Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Seahawks are a solid 6-point favorite against the Buccaneers.

Over/Under: 52

Series History

Tampa Bay won the only game these two teams have played in the last five years.