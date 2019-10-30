Seahawks vs. Buccaneers: How to watch, schedule, live stream info, game time, TV channel
How to watch Seahawks vs. Buccaneers football game
Who's Playing
Seattle (home) vs. Tampa Bay (away)
Current Records: Seattle 6-2; Tampa Bay 2-5
What to Know
Tampa Bay is hoping to patch up the holes in a defense that has allowed an average of 30.29 points per game. They will head out on the road to face off against Seattle at 4:05 p.m. ET on Sunday at CenturyLink Field. The Buccaneers are limping into the contest on a three-game losing streak.
Tampa Bay didn't finish too far behind, but the team still lost 27-23 to Tennessee last week. The Buccaneers got a solid performance out of WR Mike Evans, who caught 11 passes for 198 yards and two TDs; unfortunately, it just wasn't enough for the win. QB Jameis Winston's longest connection was to Evans for 46 yards in the second quarter. Evans has never finished with more yards this season.
Meanwhile, Seattle was able to grind out a solid victory over Atlanta last week, winning 27-20. No one had a big game offensively for the Seahawks, but they got scores from WR D.K. Metcalf and RB Chris Carson. QB Russell Wilson ended up with a passer rating of 131.70.
Seattle's win lifted them to 6-2 while Tampa Bay's defeat dropped them down to 2-5. A couple stats to keep an eye on: The Seahawks enter the matchup with only one interception, good for best in the NFL. On the other end of the spectrum, the Buccaneers are third worst in the league in interceptions, having thrown 12 on the season. Their sloppiness could come back to bite them.
How To Watch
- When: Sunday at 4:05 p.m. ET
- Where: CenturyLink Field -- Seattle, Washington
- TV: FOX
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The Seahawks are a solid 6-point favorite against the Buccaneers.
Over/Under: 52
Series History
Tampa Bay won the only game these two teams have played in the last five years.
- Nov 27, 2016 - Tampa Bay 14 vs. Seattle 5
Pick Six Newsletter
Get the day's big stories + fun stuff you love like mock drafts, picks and power rankings.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
Watch This Game Live
-
Green talks uncertain Bengals future
The longtime Bengals WR opens up on how he wants his future to play out in Cincinnati
-
NFL midseason awards, Super Bowl picks
The CBS Sports NFL staff updates their Super Bowl predictions and picks for all the major regular-season...
-
Brady still wants to play until age 45
The Patriots quarterback apparently is planning to retire anytime soon
-
Mayfield gets into it with a reporter
Mayfield took issue with a reporter during an interview on Wednesday
-
Dalton disagrees with Bengals benching
The Bengals quarterback just gave his first interview since being benched
-
Cowboys not done chasing Jamal Adams
The deal didn't happen in October, but the Cowboys will double back and hope for a more amenable...
-
NFL Trade Deadline: Rumors, updates
Rumors and analysis from Tuesday's NFL trade deadline
-
Dolphins vs. Steelers live updates
It wasn't pretty, but the Steelers mounted a big comeback to beat the winless Dolphins