Seahawks vs. Cardinals: How to watch NFL online, TV channel, live stream info, game time
How to watch Seahawks vs. Cardinals football game
Who's Playing
Arizona @ Seattle
Current Records: Arizona 4-9-1; Seattle 11-3
What to Know
The Arizona Cardinals have been homebodies their last three games, but they are heading out on Sunday. Arizona and the Seattle Seahawks will face off in an NFC West battle at 4:25 p.m. ET on Sunday at CenturyLink Field. Arizona isn't expected to win, but seeing as the odds didn't stop them last game, maybe the team has another upset up their sleeve.
Last week, the Cardinals had a touchdown and change to spare in a 38-24 victory over the Cleveland Browns. Arizona's RB Kenyan Drake was on fire, rushing for four TDs and 137 yards on 22 carries.
Meanwhile, even if it wasn't a dominant performance, Seattle beat the Carolina Panthers 30-24 last week. RB Chris Carson was the offensive standout of the contest for Seattle, as he rushed for two TDs and 133 yards on 24 carries.
Their wins bumped Arizona to 4-9-1 and Seattle to 11-3. A pair of defensive stats to keep an eye on: The Cardinals are worst in the league in passing touchdowns allowed, with 34 on the season. The Seahawks have experienced some defensive struggles of their own as they are stumbling into the game with the third most rushing touchdowns allowed in the NFL, having given up 17 on the season. Look for both offensives to try attacking early to give their own defense a break.
How To Watch
- When: Sunday at 4:25 p.m. ET
- Where: CenturyLink Field -- Seattle, Washington
- TV: FOX
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The Seahawks are a big 9.5-point favorite against the Cardinals, according to the latest NFL odds.
Over/Under: 50
See NFL picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Seattle have won five out of their last nine games against Arizona.
- Sep 29, 2019 - Seattle 27 vs. Arizona 10
- Dec 30, 2018 - Seattle 27 vs. Arizona 24
- Sep 30, 2018 - Seattle 20 vs. Arizona 17
- Dec 31, 2017 - Arizona 26 vs. Seattle 24
- Nov 09, 2017 - Seattle 22 vs. Arizona 16
- Dec 24, 2016 - Arizona 34 vs. Seattle 31
- Oct 23, 2016 - Seattle 6 vs. Arizona 6
- Jan 03, 2016 - Seattle 36 vs. Arizona 6
- Nov 15, 2015 - Arizona 39 vs. Seattle 32
