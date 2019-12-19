Seahawks vs. Cardinals: How to watch NFL online, TV channel, live stream info, game time

Who's Playing

Arizona @ Seattle

Current Records: Arizona 4-9-1; Seattle 11-3

What to Know

The Arizona Cardinals have been homebodies their last three games, but they are heading out on Sunday. Arizona and the Seattle Seahawks will face off in an NFC West battle at 4:25 p.m. ET on Sunday at CenturyLink Field. Arizona isn't expected to win, but seeing as the odds didn't stop them last game, maybe the team has another upset up their sleeve.

Last week, the Cardinals had a touchdown and change to spare in a 38-24 victory over the Cleveland Browns. Arizona's RB Kenyan Drake was on fire, rushing for four TDs and 137 yards on 22 carries.

Meanwhile, even if it wasn't a dominant performance, Seattle beat the Carolina Panthers 30-24 last week. RB Chris Carson was the offensive standout of the contest for Seattle, as he rushed for two TDs and 133 yards on 24 carries.

Their wins bumped Arizona to 4-9-1 and Seattle to 11-3. A pair of defensive stats to keep an eye on: The Cardinals are worst in the league in passing touchdowns allowed, with 34 on the season. The Seahawks have experienced some defensive struggles of their own as they are stumbling into the game with the third most rushing touchdowns allowed in the NFL, having given up 17 on the season. Look for both offensives to try attacking early to give their own defense a break.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 4:25 p.m. ET

Sunday at 4:25 p.m. ET Where: CenturyLink Field -- Seattle, Washington

CenturyLink Field -- Seattle, Washington TV: FOX

Odds

The Seahawks are a big 9.5-point favorite against the Cardinals, according to the latest NFL odds.

Over/Under: 50

Series History

Seattle have won five out of their last nine games against Arizona.