Seahawks vs. Vikings: How to watch NFL online, TV channel, live stream info, game time

Who's Playing

Seattle (home) vs. Minnesota (away)

Current Records: Seattle 9-2; Minnesota 8-3

What to Know

The Minnesota Vikings have had a week off and are no doubt ready to get back on the field. They will head out on the road to face off against the Seattle Seahawks at 8:15 p.m. ET on Monday at CenturyLink Field. The neutral point spread forecasts a close one for these two.

Even if it wasn't a dominant performance, Minnesota beat the Denver Broncos 27-23 two weeks ago. The Vikings were down big at the end of the half, but the squad rallied to mount a spectacular comeback.

Meanwhile, Seattle was able to grind out a solid win over the Philadelphia Eagles last week, winning 17-9. RB Rashaad Penny was the offensive standout of the matchup for Seattle, as he rushed for 129 yards and one TD on 14 carries. This was the first time Penny has racked up 100+ rushing yards all year.

Seattle's defense was a force to be reckoned with, and it collected two interceptions and three fumbles. The picks came courtesy of SS Bradley McDougald and CB Tre Flowers.

Their wins bumped Minnesota to 8-3 and Seattle to 9-2. Two numbers to keep in mind before kickoff: The Vikings enter the contest with only three interceptions, good for third best in the NFL. The Seahawks are completely their equal: they also come into the game with three interceptions. So expect both teams to feel comfortable airing the ball out.

How To Watch

When: Monday at 8:15 p.m. ET

Monday at 8:15 p.m. ET Where: CenturyLink Field -- Seattle, Washington

CenturyLink Field -- Seattle, Washington TV: ESPN

ESPN Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Seahawks are a 3-point favorite against the Vikings.

Over/Under: 48

See NFL picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Seattle have won all of the games they've played against Minnesota in the last five years.