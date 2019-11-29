Seahawks vs. Vikings: How to watch NFL online, TV channel, live stream info, game time
How to watch Seahawks vs. Vikings football game
Who's Playing
Seattle (home) vs. Minnesota (away)
Current Records: Seattle 9-2; Minnesota 8-3
What to Know
The Minnesota Vikings have had a week off and are no doubt ready to get back on the field. They will head out on the road to face off against the Seattle Seahawks at 8:15 p.m. ET on Monday at CenturyLink Field. The neutral point spread forecasts a close one for these two.
Even if it wasn't a dominant performance, Minnesota beat the Denver Broncos 27-23 two weeks ago. The Vikings were down big at the end of the half, but the squad rallied to mount a spectacular comeback.
Meanwhile, Seattle was able to grind out a solid win over the Philadelphia Eagles last week, winning 17-9. RB Rashaad Penny was the offensive standout of the matchup for Seattle, as he rushed for 129 yards and one TD on 14 carries. This was the first time Penny has racked up 100+ rushing yards all year.
Seattle's defense was a force to be reckoned with, and it collected two interceptions and three fumbles. The picks came courtesy of SS Bradley McDougald and CB Tre Flowers.
Their wins bumped Minnesota to 8-3 and Seattle to 9-2. Two numbers to keep in mind before kickoff: The Vikings enter the contest with only three interceptions, good for third best in the NFL. The Seahawks are completely their equal: they also come into the game with three interceptions. So expect both teams to feel comfortable airing the ball out.
How To Watch
- When: Monday at 8:15 p.m. ET
- Where: CenturyLink Field -- Seattle, Washington
- TV: ESPN
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The Seahawks are a 3-point favorite against the Vikings.
Over/Under: 48
See NFL picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Seattle have won all of the games they've played against Minnesota in the last five years.
- Dec 10, 2018 - Seattle 21 vs. Minnesota 7
- Jan 10, 2016 - Seattle 10 vs. Minnesota 9
- Dec 06, 2015 - Seattle 38 vs. Minnesota 7
Pick Six Newsletter
Get the day's big stories + fun stuff you love like mock drafts, picks and power rankings.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
Watch This Game Live
-
Week 13 Preview: Key games, stats
Week 13 of the NFL will go a long way in deciding the playoff picture and a lot more
-
Week 13 NFL DFS: Best DK picks, lineups
SportsLine's Mike McClure, a DFS pro with almost $2M in winnings, gives optimal lineup advice.
-
Packers vs. Giants odds, sims, picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Sunday's Packers vs. Giants game 10,000 times.
-
Draft prospects to watch: Rivalry week
There is a little more than a month of college football remaining so enjoy it while it lasts
-
Week 13 NFL picks, parlay, best bets
Hammerin' Hank Goldberg just locked in his top Week 13 NFL parlay.
-
Bennett makes speech after Cowboys loss
Michael Bennett is trying to show Dallas the way
-
Saints get revenge on Falcons in win
The Saints clinched the NFC South for the third year in a row with a win over the Falcons on...
-
Allen leads Bills to win over Cowboys
The Bills went into Dallas on Thanksgiving and thoroughly dominated the Cowboys in every facet...
-
Jets vs. Raiders live updates
Live scores, highlights and updates from the Jets vs. Raiders football game