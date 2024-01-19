Pittsburgh Steelers star defensive tackle Cameron Heyward is not ready to call it a career. The 34-year-old veteran announced he won't be retiring on his "Not Just Football" podcast Thursday night. This comes after a rough 2023 season where Heyward missed time with a groin injury, which required surgery. He finished the campaign playing 11 regular-season games as well as the Steelers' lone playoff game -- a 31-17 loss to the Buffalo Bills.

"I just played an entire season on one freakin' leg where I could barely run for half the season," Heyward said.

A former first-round pick, Heyward has been one of the Steelers' defensive cornerstones for 13 years. He became a full-time starter in 2013 and has been a Pro Bowler in each of the past six seasons. A three-time All-Pro as well, Heyward's 80.5 career sacks is tied for second in franchise history with former teammate James Harrison (80.5 sacks) and behind current teammate T.J. Watt (96.5 sacks).

Heyward is not just a huge asset on the field for Pittsburgh, but off it as well. For all of his work in the community, Heyward has been named the Steelers' nominee for the Walter Peyton Man of the Year six times.

Along with being involved in a slew of foundations, Heyward created his own foundation, The Heyward House, in 2015.

"I was going into my fifth year, and I had gotten to see what a lot of other players had done with their foundations and in their communities," Heyward said in an interview with CBS Sports. "Working with my mom and my family, I always had a soft spot for giving back to my community, helping children who are at risk and trying to give children opportunities and chances that they might not get if we don't help, as well as working with people who have brain tumors, because my dad suffered from one as well.

With the Steelers confirming Mike Tomlin's return for 2024, the city of Pittsburgh will be happy to know another key part of the franchise will also be back.

"I love playing football, I want to play football," Heyward said.