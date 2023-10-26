Two AFC foes face off this weekend in Pittsburgh, as the Steelers host the Jacksonville Jaguars. This is the first meeting between these two clubs since the Jaguars defeated the Steelers, 45-42, in the 2017 playoffs. Maybe it's not a classic NFL rivalry, but both sides are talking like it is as we approach game day.

Earlier this week, Jaguars defensive back Rayshawn Jenkins was asked about containing some of the big-bodied targets the Steelers have, such as George Pickens, and Jenkins said he has faith in his fellow cornerbacks.

"I think our corners do a good job with any matchups," Jenkins said, via 1010XL. "I know that the receiver we have coming in this week, No. 14, he has a high yards per catch. But, I mean respectively, he hasn't played our corners yet, so I'm just gonna say that."

George Pickens PIT • WR • #14 TAR 48 REC 27 REC YDs 500 REC TD 2 FL 0 View Profile

Pickens has been on a roll as of late, as the second-year wideout is averaging 92.8 receiving yards per game over the past five contests, and has recorded three 100-yard performances in that span. As Jenkins pointed out, Pickens racks up the yardage with every catch, as he averages a second-best 18.5 yards per reception. On the other hand, the Jaguars statistically have the second-worst pass defense in the league through seven weeks, as they allow an average of 273.9 passing yards per game.

On Thursday, Pickens was asked why the Jaguars have been susceptible against the pass. His response was pretty epic.

"I think their D-Line, they depend on their D-Line a lot," Pickens said, via Post-Gazette Sports. "With their team having a lot of first-round guys on that D-Line, that's what they depend on a lot. They kind of hope, hope the guys hold up long enough, so it's kinda a 'hope defense' for sure."

"Hope defense" could be a rallying cry for Jacksonville's secondary in this matchup. How Pickens backs up his words will be something to watch Sunday.