Arguably the top rivalry in the NFL takes place when the Steelers host the Ravens in an AFC North showcase on Sunday on CBS and Paramount+. The last four matchups have been decided by three points or fewer and the last 11 have been decided by an average of 5.4 points. The Steelers have won five of the last six closely-contested matchups, but Lamar Jackson has only started two of those six games due to a variety of different injuries. Now, Jackson is healthy and coming off a four-touchdown performance in a 28-3 win over the Browns last week.

Kickoff from Acrisure Stadium is set for 1 p.m. ET. Baltimore is a 4.5-point favorite in the latest Ravens vs. Steelers odds from the SportsLine consensus, and the over/under for total points is 38.5. Sunday's matchup can be seen live on CBS and streamed live on Paramount+ with their must-have Paramount+ with SHOWTIME plan.

Ravens vs. Steelers date: Sunday, Oct. 8

Ravens vs. Steelers time: 1 p.m. ET

Ravens vs. Steelers TV channel: CBS

Week 5 NFL picks for Ravens vs. Steelers

Before tuning into Sunday's Steelers vs. Ravens game, you need to see the NFL picks from SportsLine's advanced computer model. The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is well up over $7,000 for $100 players on top-rated NFL picks since its inception. The model enters Week 5 of the 2023 NFL season on an incredible 168-118 run on top-rated NFL picks that dates back to the 2017 season. It is also on a 22-10 roll on top-rated NFL picks since Week 7 of last season.

The model also ranked in the top 10 on NFLPickWatch four of the past six years on straight-up NFL picks and beat more than 94% of CBS Sports Football Pick'em players four times during that span. Anyone who has followed it is way up.

For Steelers vs. Ravens, the model is going Over 38.5 total points. Although the last five matchups between the AFC North rivals averaged 32 total points, Jackson only started one of those games. In the three games Jackson has started against the Steelers in his career, the two teams have combined for 46.7 points per game. Jackson completely changes the dynamic of the Ravens' offense, as has been displayed yet again this season.

The Ravens are averaging 24.8 points per game this year. The Steelers' haven't been their traditional dominant selves on defense under Mike Tomlin. Pittsburgh is allowing 25 points per game this season, the 10th-most in the NFL. These matchups are traditionally lower scoring and that seems baked into the over/under of 38 points. The model projects this season to be different, leading the Over to hit on Sunday.

