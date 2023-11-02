Josh Allen piled up 365 yards of total offense and three total touchdowns in a 24-18 win over the Buccaneers last week on Thursday Night Football. Tampa Bay quarterback Baker Mayfield put together a respectable stat line with 237 passing yards and two scores. Nowm Will Levis and Kenny Pickett will be look for a memorable performance of their own when the Tennessee Titans visit the Pittsburgh Steelers on TNF in Week 9. Levis became only the third quarterback in league history with four touchdown passes in his debut last week, but he'll face relentless pressure from Steelers edge rusher T.J. Watt (8.5 sacks) on Thursday Night Football.

Meanwhile, Kenny Pickett will have his work cut out against a Titans defense that had six sacks last week. Pickett's over/under for total passing yards is 213.5 in the latest Steelers vs. Titans NFL props. Which side should you play for that prop and what other TNF NFL player props should you target? Before betting any NFL props for Thursday Night Football in Week 9 or entering selections on sites like PrizePicks, you need to see the Titans vs. Steelers NFL prop predictions powered by SportsLine's AI PickBot.

Built using cutting-edge artificial intelligence and machine learning techniques by SportsLine's Data Science team, AI Predictions and AI Ratings are generated for each player prop. The AI predictions are determined by statistically learning from each player's historical data and then quantitatively evaluating the strength of the opponents defense by assigning a numeric value out of 100 called a matchup score.

Once a prediction is formulated, the AI rating is generated using the prediction, the matchup score, and the odds of the market. For example, you could see a 5-star rating on an over bet if a player is facing a poor defense, their prediction differs from the line and there are favorable odds.

In addition, SportsLine AI is the first fully automated predictive model at SportsLine. It continuously refreshes with the most recent available data and can help you spot the biggest discrepancies in the lines. So far this season, the AI PickBot has hit a whopping 365 4.5- and 5-star prop picks.

Top NFL player prop bets for Steelers vs. Titans

After analyzing Titans vs. Steelers and examining the dozens of NFL player prop markets, the AI PickBot says Titans wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins goes over 50.5 receiving yards. In fact, it says that Hopkins more than doubles that total, predicting he finishes with 109 yards and rating the over as a 4.5-star pick.

Hopkins is a five-time Pro Bowler, but at 31 years old, he's playing with a chip on his shoulder. Hopkins has battled injuries and also served a six-game suspension for violating the league's PED policy last season, which led to his two least productive seasons as a pro. The Cardinals released Hopkins to save cap space this offseason and the veteran wound up signing with the Titans late in the summer.

After a sluggish start to the season, Hopkins appears to have hit his stride of late. He had a 100-yard game against the Colts three weeks ago and appeared to establish a fast connection with Titans rookie quarterback Will Levis last week. Hopkins caught four passes for 128 yards and three touchdowns. He's gone over 50.5 yards in four of his seven games with the Titans and the AI PickBot is predicting another 100-yard day for Hopkins on Thursday. See more NFL props here.

