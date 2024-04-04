Stefon Diggs has his new NFL home, as the Buffalo Bills star was traded to the Houston Texans this week. After four consecutive Pro Bowl campaigns, Buffalo made the decision to send Diggs along with a 2024 sixth-round pick and 2025 fifth-rounder to Houston in exchange for a 2025 second-round pick.

Diggs leaves Buffalo as the franchise's fourth-leading receiver, needing just 66 games to rack up 5,372 yards. He helped elevate the Bills, catching a league-leading 127 passes for a league-leading 1,535 yards in his first season with Buffalo, and caught six passes for 128 yards and a score in Buffalo's first postseason victory since 1995 that same year.

On Wednesday, Diggs said goodbye to the city of Buffalo and the Bills fan base.

"I can't begin to express the amount of love and respect I have for the city of Buffalo ♥️💙. Four of the best years of my life, the city welcomed me with open arms. I'm forever grateful for you all and the @buffalobills organization ! Something special was built over these years with some very special men, that will always have a place in my heart. Billsmafia, so many great memories created throughout the years. Those games were crazy because of you. Sadly good things come to an end until we meet again."

The Bills went 48-18 during Diggs' time in Buffalo, and 5-4 in the postseason. Similar to his situation in 2020, Diggs now joins another team on the rise with a young quarterback in place that has dreams of contending.