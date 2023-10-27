NFL legend Steve Smith wants to bury the hatchet with Denver Broncos wide receiver Jerry Jeudy once and for all. During his Friday appearance on "The Pat McAfee Show," Smith issued a public apology for the way he criticized Jeudy in the offseason.

Smith and Jeudy have exchanged words through the media and in person over the last few months, and it started when Smith referred to Jeudy as a JAG, or "just a guy," on his podcast. Jeudy didn't take kindly to that, and the two got into it when Smith visited Denver for an NFL Network broadcast.

Looking back, Smith said his original critique of Jeudy "wasn't the best way to say it." Smith said he won't take back his sentiment, but he feels like it was important to let Jeudy give it right back to him.

"That's more important than walking back my words because, if you can talk about a man, you've got to be able to look that man in the eye and give him the opportunity," Smith said.

Smith went on to offer a final public apology to Jeudy. The five-time Pro Bowl wideout said he never intended to demean Jeudy and he will be more careful with how he words his analysis in the future.

"This will be the last time," Smith said. "I want to apologize. ... I apologize for how I said what I said, and it didn't sit well. That wasn't my intent, but what's done is done, and I'm sorry. It makes me more aware that I've got to use different words and not make it come across like I'm envious or jealous of the current players because I'm not. I actually appreciate and love the current players."

After Jeudy called out Smith pregame, he told reporters that he didn't like the way Smith tried to act cordial with him after what was said on his podcast.

"I'm just going to go ahead and clear the air," Jeudy said. "This is my last time talking about it. If he came to apologize to me, I would have understood that and I would have listened to what he had to say. Where I'm from, if someone talks bad about you, you don't go to them in person and try to act friendly to them like you ain't just talk bad about him."

Jeudy, now in his fourth NFL season, has logged 25 catches for 286 yards in six games this season.