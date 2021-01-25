Tom Brady continues to defy "Father Time" and he continues to add to his legacy as the greatest quarterback to ever step on a football field. At 43 years old, Brady will be starting his 10th Super Bowl -- double the amount of any other quarterback in NFL history. Brady is going to be the first quarterback to start a Super Bowl in three different decades (2000s, 2010s, 2020s) and just the third quarterback ever to start a championship game in three different decades (Norm Van Brocklin and Johnny Unitas are the others).

What has made Brady's resume even more incredible is his success after turning 37 years old. Brady will be starting his fifth Super Bowl since turning 37 (he's 3-1 in his previous four starts), which is more starts than all but one quarterback has throughout his entire career in NFL history (John Elway). Brady has started three Super Bowls since turning 40, one more than Aaron Rodgers and Drew Brees combined to play in their entire career.

Here is the list of the most Super Bowl starts by a quarterback -- demonstrating how impressive Brady's career actually is:

Tom Brady -- 10

Tom Brady (since turning 37) -- 5

John Elway -- 5

Peyton Manning -- 4

Joe Montana -- 4

Terry Bradshaw -- 4

Jim Kelly -- 4

Roger Staubach -- 4

Brady has played in the NFC just one season in his 21-year career, yet has the same amount of NFC Championship Game wins (1) as Drew Brees, Donovan McNabb, Steve Young, and Aaron Rodgers each have. This is the first time Brady has ever made the Super Bowl when he had to play in the wild card round, making his feat with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers even more impressive.

Brady joins Peyton Manning, Craig Morton and Kurt Warner as the only quarterbacks to start a Super Bowl for two different teams. Manning is the only quarterback to start and win a Super Bowl for two different teams (Indianapolis Colts, Denver Broncos) and Morton is the only quarterback to start a Super Bowl for a different team in each conference (Dallas Cowboys, Denver Broncos).

Brady can add to his legacy with a Super Bowl victory, which would be his fourth since turning 37. Only Joe Montana and Terry Bradshaw have four Super Bowl wins in NFL history.