Christian McCaffrey will try to obtain a piece of NFL history when the San Francisco 49ers face the reigning champion Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday in Super Bowl 58. With a victory by San Francisco (14-5), McCaffrey would become part of only the second father-son duo to win a Super Bowl title with the same team, as Ed McCaffrey was a member of the 49ers' championship team in 1994. The Chiefs (14-6), who defeated Philadelphia for the crown last year, will try to become the eighth team to win back-to-back titles and first since New England accomplished the feat in 2003 and 2004.

49ers vs. Chiefs spread: San Francisco -2

49ers vs. Chiefs over/under: 47.5 points

49ers vs. Chiefs money line: San Francisco -128, Kansas City +108

SF: 49ers are 6-0 straight-up as favorites in the postseason under head coach Kyle Shanahan



KC: Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes is 10-1-1 against the spread in his career as an underdog



Why the 49ers can cover

Patrick Mahomes has been difficult to bring to the ground in the playoffs of late, as he has been sacked in only one of his three games each of the last two postseasons. San Francisco has registered only two sacks thus far in this year's playoffs but is more than capable of getting to opposing quarterbacks as it was tied for seventh in the NFL during the regular season with 48. The 2022 NFL Defensive Player of the Year, defensive end Nick Bosa led the 49ers with 10.5 sacks and has recorded both of the team's sacks in the postseason to increase his franchise playoff-record total to 10 in 11 career playoff games.

Defensive tackle Javon Hargrave was second on the 49ers in 2023 with seven sacks, marking the third consecutive season he reached the mark. The 30-year-old set a career high with 11 sacks while with the Eagles last year. Arik Armstead recorded five sacks in 12 games this campaign after going without one in nine contests in 2022, while fellow defensive end Chase Young had 2.5 in nine games with San Francisco after being acquired on Nov. 1 from Washington, where he notched five in seven contests. See which team to back here.

Why the Chiefs can cover

Isiah Pacheco did not wilt under the spotlight in the NFL playoffs as a rookie last season, registering at least 76 scrimmage yards in each of Kansas City's three games and rushing for a touchdown in the Super Bowl. The 24-year-old, who was selected in the seventh round of the 2022 NFL Draft, has been even more productive this postseason, racking up 82 or more scrimmage yards in each of his three outings. Pacheco had a TD run in every playoff contest and enters the Super Bowl with a seven-game touchdown streak that includes a scoring reception in his final regular-season appearance in Week 17.

Pacheco fell three yards shy of his first career 100-yard rushing performance in the playoffs but could reach the plateau on Sunday as San Francisco has allowed the most rushing yards per game in a postseason entering the Super Bowl (159) since Green Bay in 1966. Aaron Jones of the Packers gained 108 yards on the ground against the 49ers in the divisional round while David Montgomery (93) was one of three members of the Lions to run for more than 40 yards in the NFC Championship Game. The 49ers gave up 148 rushing yards in the first half versus Detroit, the most they have yielded in the first 30 minutes of any game during head coach Kyle Shanahan's seven-year tenure. See which team to pick here.

