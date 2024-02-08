San Francisco's Christian McCaffrey can finish off one of the top seasons by a running back in NFL history when the San Francisco 49ers face off against the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl 58 on Sunday at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. The 27-year-old McCaffrey had 2,023 scrimmage yards and 21 touchdowns during the regular season and won the rushing title with 1,459 rushing yards. This is the fourth instance of a player racking up 2,000 scrimmage yards, 20 touchdowns and reaching the Super Bowl, and the sixth instance the league's rushing champion got to the big game.



The Super Bowl start time is set for 6:30 p.m. ET on CBS and Paramount+. San Francisco is a 2-point favorite in the latest 49ers vs. Chiefs odds, while the over/under for total points scored is 47.5. Before you make any Chiefs vs. 49ers picks or Super Bowl predictions of your own, you need to see what proven NFL expert Jason La Canfora has to say, considering he's entering the 2024 Super Bowl on a red-hot streak.

An NFL insider, La Canfora has covered the league for more than two decades for CBS Sports, The Washington Post and the NFL Network, among other outlets, and this season he became a regular contributor to SportsLine. He enters Super Bowl LVIII on a red-hot roll. La Canfora is 52-27 (+2202) on his last 79 NFL picks.

49ers vs. Chiefs spread: San Francisco -2

49ers vs. Chiefs over/under: 47.5 points

49ers vs. Chiefs money line: San Francisco -127, Kansas City +107

SF: RB Christian McCaffrey led the league in rushing (1,459 yards)

KC: Chiefs ranked second in total defense (289.8 yards per game)

Why the 49ers can cover

San Francisco has a devastating rushing attack. Led by multipurpose back Christian McCaffrey, the 49ers tied for the league lead in rushing touchdowns (27) and ranked third in the NFL in rushing yards per game (140.5). They also ranked fourth in yards per rush (4.8).

In addition, San Francisco has a playmaking receiver in Brandon Aiyuk. The former first round pick out of Arizona State led the league in percentage of receptions that went for first downs (81.3). He also ranked second in the NFL in yards per reception (17.9). For his efforts this season he was named a second team All-Pro.

Why the Chiefs can cover

Kansas City quarterback Patrick Mahomes has a history of success against San Francisco. In three previous games against the 49ers, including Super Bowl LIV, Mahomes is 3-0 and averaging 341.0 passing yards a game. He has eight touchdown passes against three interceptions and a 106.7 passer rating against San Francisco.

In addition, the Chiefs have had success this postseason against some of the league's top offenses. Miami (29.2 points per game), Baltimore (28.4) and Buffalo (26.5) ranked second, fourth and sixth in the NFL respectively in scoring offense during the regular season. But in the playoffs they were held to seven, 10 and 24 points by Kansas City.

