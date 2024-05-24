PHILADELPHIA -- Youth is the theme of the Philadelphia Eagles at defensive tackle this season, as the roster doesn't have a player at the position over the age of 25.

The Eagles drafted Jalen Carter (23) and Jordan Davis (24) in the first round in each of the last two drafts. Milton Williams is the oldest defensive tackle at 25, while Marlon Tuipulotu is 24 and Moro Ojomo is 22.

With the retirement of Fletcher Cox last season, the Eagles' youth moment at the position was completed. Even though Cox isn't in the locker room anymore, Carter knows he can still turn to him if he needs any help.

"I know Fletch is still going to stick around," Carter said at the NovaCare Complex this week. "He's going to come talk to us any time we need something, even if he's not here. If I need to text him or call him, I know he's going to answer for me."

Carter had a strong Year 1 with the Eagles as he finished with 33 tackles, 6.0 sacks, nine quarterback hits, two forced fumbles and a fumble return for a touchdown in 16 games. He was second amongst rookie defensive tackles in sacks, tied for second in quarterback hits and tied for first in tackles for loss (8).

Carter tied Derrick Burgess (2001) for the second-most sacks by an Eagles rookie (Corey Simon had 9.5 sacks in 2000). He had a fumble return for a touchdown in Week 14 against the Dallas Cowboys, just the second Eagles rookie defensive tackle since 1950 to return a fumble for a score (Kevin Johnson in 1995).

Despite the strong rookie season, Carter -- like most players on the Eagles defense -- faded at the end of the year. Over the last six games, Carter had just two sacks, two quarterback hits and 12 pressures.

That's something Carter wants to fix this season.

"It wasn't how I wanted it to end," Carter said. "A lot of stuff I saw on film is the stuff I needed to fix. It's OK. We're here now, and I'm ready to be better than last year.

"I didn't have too much pressure on my back, especially with the guys -- Fletch and all them -- giving me a lot of confidence. I'm still the same, I'm just here to get better."

Carter is working on his skill set as he gets accustomed to life without Cox. Even if he's in a pickle, he has Cox to lean on -- even if Cox isn't at the locker beside him anymore.

"I haven't reached out yet," Carter said of communication with Cox. "I reached out when all the news came out [of his retirement]. But after that, it's just been chill."