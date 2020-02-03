Super Bowl LIV: Why Patrick Mahomes' facial expressions were so important
The Chiefs quarterback felt no pressure in the late stages of Super Bowl LIV
Super Bowl LIV was an exciting affair in which the San Francisco 49ers had a 20-10 lead in the fourth quarter. However, Chiefs star quarterback Patrick Mahomes led a furious comeback that resulted in Kansas City's first Super Bowl title in 50 years.
In Monday's installment of "Nothing Personal with David Samson," David Samson dove into an interesting part of Mahomes' makeup as a quarterback in his facial expressions.
"Pat Mahomes has a pulse rate of 60," Samson said. "That's what I love about him. My favorite type of player is the player that's face doesn't tell me the score. I don't want to know if I'm down five runs, up two touchdowns or down two touchdowns. I don't want to be able to know anything from your face. You've got to maintain, you've got to be even-keel. You can not get too up or too down. Mahomes never looked dejected."
The Chiefs did outscore the 49ers 21-0 in the fourth quarter and ultimately came away with a 31-20 victory. Mahomes was intercepted twice in the contest, but bounced back and completed the comeback.
Mahomes had a stoic look on his face throughout the game and never let the moment get too big for him. Considering that the Chiefs erased a 24-0 deficit to beat the Houston Texans in the divisional playoffs, there was no reason for Mahomes to feel flustered, and he got the job done.
