Super Bowl national anthem 2020: 'The Star Spangled Banner' to be sung by Demi Lovato, everything to know
The world now knows who'll perform before kickoff of Super Bowl LIV
Super Bowl national anthem singers have had plenty of unforgettable moments -- both good and bad. And with the Kansas City Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers mere hours away from starting Super Bowl LIV, someone has to begin the festivities with the national anthem. So, what exactly is in store for this year? Maybe you're ready for 49ers-Chiefs, but are you ready -- really ready -- for the performance that happens right before the game? Let's take a look at what will happen.
The honor of singing "The Star Spangled Banner," before the 54th Super Bowl goes to pop star Demi Lovato, who'll represent the United States and carry on a tradition of big vocal talent on the biggest stage. Christine Sun Kim, a multi-platinum singer and songwriter who knows a thing or two about performing in front of millions, will join Lovato, whose rendition of the anthem will be broadcast live just ahead of kickoff. Lovato has a face, name and voice recognizable by many worldwide -- fans familiar with not only her top-selling records, but also her work as an philanthropist, actress and much more. Her performance at this year's Grammys blew the worldwide audience away, and she's ready to do it again on Sunday.
The draw of Super Bowl LIV won't simply be the game itself, although the stage is being set for what could be an attention-grabbing matchup, no matter which of the final four teams battles their way into the Big Game. Fans from around the globe, casual and diehard alike, also line up to catch the entertainment of commercials and the halftime show -- it all being discussed at water coolers worldwide the Monday after.
She follows previous Super Bowl national anthem performers like Gladys Knight, Alicia Keys, Billy Joel, Mariah Carey and Whitney Houston. Those are tough acts to follow, indeed, but fans can expect Lovato to carry the torch without issue. She'll set the tone for halftime performers Shakira and Jennifer Lopez, in a display of entertainment the NFL hopes will one to remember for the ages.
Pick Six Newsletter
Get the day's big stories + fun stuff you love like mock drafts, picks and power rankings.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Super Bowl LIV commercials
Here are a few of the standouts of Super Bowl LIV, if you're here for the commercials
-
Super Bowl halftime show: How to watch
This year's Super Bowl halftime show could rival some of the best of all-time
-
Super Bowl halftime show
A closer look at the Super Bowl LIV halftime show
-
Super Bowl LIV rosters: Chiefs vs. 49ers
With Super Bowl LIV about to begin, here are the players who could make the biggest difference
-
Super Bowl halftime show to honor Kobe
The death of the Lakers legend continues to reverberate through every aspect of American culture
-
Here are this year's Super Bowl ads
Want to take a second look at one of Sunday's Super Bowl commercials? You've come to the right...
-
49ers in Super Bowl: Can Jimmy G do it?
San Francisco fans, strap in, because we've got live Super Bowl LIV analysis just for you here
-
Super Bowl LIV: Chiefs vs. 49ers live updates
Live coverage as San Francisco battles Kansas City for the Super Bowl at Hard Rock Stadium...
-
Jaguars vs. Colts live updates
Live scores, highlights and updates from the Jaguars vs. Colts football game