Teams seeking their first win of the season face off on Thursday Night Football when the Denver Broncos visit the New York Jets. The Broncos are missing quarterback Drew Lock, who injured his shoulder early in a Week 2 loss to the Steelers. Jeff Driskel struggled in his place in a 28-10 loss to the Buccaneers last Sunday, but Denver has the talent to compete. The Jets are allowing more than 31 points per game, and the Colts returned two interceptions for touchdowns while blowing out New York on Sunday.

Broncos vs. Jets spread: Denver -3

Broncos vs. Jets over-under: 40

Broncos vs. Jets money line: Denver -145, New York +125

DEN: Rookie WR Jerry Jeudy has at least four catches in all three games.

NYJ: WR Braxton Berrios has more catches (10) and yards (123) in the past two games than all of last year.

Why the Broncos can cover

Denver is 6-0 against the spread in its last six games after accumulating fewer than 90 yards rushing in its previous game, and the Broncos have the backs to exploit the Jets. New York allows 133 yards on the ground per game, ranking 24th in the league, and Phillip Lindsay is expected to return from a toe injury to join Melvin Gordon and Royce Freeman. Gordon leads the team with 174 rushing yards and has nine receptions for 34 and a touchdown.

The Broncos are 5-0 against the spread in their last five after scoring fewer than 15 points in their previous game, and they should be able to put up points on the Jets if the quarterback links up with the top targets. Tight end Noah Fant is the top receiver with 14 catches for 184 yards, while rookie Jerry Jeudy has 13 for 173. They combined for 10 catches for 101 yards against the Bucs. The defense has been hit hard by injuries, but end Shelby Harris had two sacks Sunday.

Why the Jets can cover

New York is 4-1 against the spread in its last five games as a home underdog, and quarterback Sam Darnold has been inconsistent but has shown flashes of brilliance in his two seasons. He can get away from pressure and faces a Broncos defense that ranks 29th in the league against the pass, allowing 277.7 yards per game. He has developed a strong rapport with receiver Braxton Berrios the past two weeks, hooking up 10 times for 123 yards and two scores.

Darnold also has a pair of strong tight ends in Chris Herndon, who is tied for the team lead with 10 receptions, and Ryan Griffin, who caught 34 balls in 2019. Frank Gore still gets tough yards out of the backfield at age 37, while rookie La'Mical Perine and Kalen Ballage have combined for 100 total yards. The defense is led by safety Marcus Maye, who has 25 tackles and two sacks.

How to make Broncos vs. Jets picks

