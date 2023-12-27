The Week 17 NFL schedule begins with an AFC matchup on Thursday Night Football. The New York Jets will visit the Cleveland Browns, with each team playing its first Thursday game of the season. New York is 6-9 overall this season, though the Jets have won two of the last three games. Cleveland is 10-5 and entering TNF on a three-game winning streak. New York has been eliminated from the NFL playoff picture, with Cleveland currently positioned for an AFC Wild Card spot.

Kickoff is at 8:15 p.m. ET in Cleveland. For this game, SportsLine consensus lists Cleveland as a 7.5-point favorite, while the over/under, or total number of points Vegas thinks will be scored, is 35 in the latest Browns vs. Jets odds.

Browns vs. Jets spread: Browns -7.5

Browns vs. Jets over/under: 35 points

Browns vs. Jets money line: Browns -350, Jets +273

NYJ: Jets are 5-9-1 against the spread this season

CLE: Browns are 9-5-1 against the spread this season

Why the Jets can cover

The Jets continue to field one of the NFL's best defensive units. After finishing in the top four of the league in scoring defense and total defense in 2022, New York is back near the top of the league in variety of categories in 2023. The Jets are allowing only 294.8 total yards per game and 23.8 yards per drive this season and opponents are scoring only 1.62 points per possession against New York. The Jets are notably dominant against the pass, yielding the second-fewest passing yards (168.6 per game) in the league.

New York is also in the top three in passing touchdowns allowed (16) and yards allowed per pass attempt (6.0), with opponents completing only 60.9% of passes against the Jets. New York also has 14 interceptions in 15 games, with the Jets ranking in the top eight in first downs allowed (272) and red zone efficiency allowed (48.8%). See which team to pick here.

Why the Browns can cover

Led by Myles Garrett, Cleveland's defense is a wrecking crew this season. The Browns are allowing only 260.3 total yards per game, No. 1 in the NFL and the lowest mark in the league since 2009. Cleveland is also No. 1 in pass defense, yielding only 160.1 yards per game and 5.9 yards per attempt through the air. The Browns are holding opponents to the league's lowest pass completion rate (55.2%), and Cleveland has 16 interceptions in 15 games. The Browns also lead the NFL in third down efficiency allowed (28.7%) and fourth down efficiency allowed (38.5%), with a top-10 mark in sacks (44).

Opponents are averaging only 20.7 points per game against the Browns this year, which drops to 13.1 points per game in games played in Cleveland. New York's offense has struggled mightily this season and must also deal with one of the game's best in Garrett. He is one of the leading contenders for Defensive Player of the Year honors and has 13 sacks and 16 tackles for loss already in 2023. See which team to pick here.

