The Baltimore Ravens will try to maintain their slim lead in the AFC North standings when they open the Week 11 NFL schedule by hosting the division-rival Cincinnati Bengals on Thursday Night Football. Baltimore (7-3) is just one-half game ahead of both Pittsburgh and Cleveland after dropping a 33-31 home decision to the Browns last Sunday. Cincinnati (5-4) is 1 ½ games back after falling 30-27 against Houston. Both teams had a four-game winning streak snapped on a field goal as time expired.

Ravens vs. Bengals spread: Baltimore -4

Ravens vs. Bengals over/under: 46 points

Ravens vs. Bengals money line: Baltimore -197, Cincinnati +163

BAL: Ravens have scored at least 31 points in four consecutive games

CIN: Bengals have lost five of their last seven contests in Baltimore

Why the Ravens can cover

Despite squandering a late 31-17 lead last Sunday to mark the ninth time it has lost after being ahead by at least seven points in the fourth quarter since 2021, the most in a three-year span in NFL history. The Ravens have been behind for a total of 28 minutes, 46 seconds this season, the least amount of time by any team through 10 games since the 1998 Denver Broncos (27:07). Baltimore had achieved this feat thanks to a defense that ranks first in the league in points allowed (15.7) and second in total yards permitted (273.6).

On the other side of the ball, the Ravens lead the NFL in rushing with an average of 154.9 yards and are fifth in scoring at 27.0 points per game. The club has recorded a league-high 19 touchdowns on the ground and hasn't lost any of the 10 fumbles by its ball-carriers this season. Gus Edwards is tied for third in the league with eight rushing TDs, seven of which he has registered during his current four-game streak, while rookie Keaton Mitchell has had a scoring run of at least 39 yards in his last two contests. See which team to back here.

Why the Bengals can cover

Cincinnati refused to be counted out last week, as it trailed by 13 points in the third quarter and 10 late in the fourth before rallying to forge a tie with 1:33 remaining. Joe Burrow was intercepted twice in the final period but finished with more than 345 passing yards (347) for the second straight outing. The 26-year-old also threw a pair of touchdown passes to extend his streak to five straight games with multiple scoring tosses.

Ja'Marr Chase hauled in one of Burrow's TD passes and finished with 124 yards on five receptions for his fourth 100-yard performance of the season. It also was the 11th career game with 100 yards and a touchdown catch for the 23-year-old Chase, who is tied for seventh in the league with 821 receiving yards. Running back Joe Mixon has been held under 50 rushing yards in three of his last four contests, but enters Thursday with a streak of three straight games with a TD run. See which team to back here.

