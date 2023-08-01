The Tennessee Titans have several important questions to answer this season. Among them are who will start at right tackle following Nicholas Petit-Frere's suspension, how different Tim Kelly's offense will look, and of course, how many 5-year-olds would it take to tackle running back Derrick Henry?

That's what Titans head coach Mike Vrabel was asked on Monday by reporter Paul Kuharsky, and he responded saying, "A shit ton. I don't even know if they could. How many kids would die in the process?"

Vrabel and Kuharsky then set the ground rules for this hypothetical experiment, agreeing that the area would be a 10-yard wide space. Vrabel then answered that it would take 35 5-year-olds to tackle his star running back.

Henry accounted for 36.1% of the Titans' total offense in 2022, which was the highest percentage by a single player in the NFL. He's undoubtedly one of the best running backs in the league, and a reason why is because of his frame. At 6-foot-3, 247 pounds, Henry is someone who is hard to stop.

Before you begin doing the math on how many 5-year-olds it would take to tackle him, check out these clips of Henry throwing grown men around.

Henry was asked this question last week, and while he found it humorous, he didn't give an actual answer. Titans center Aaron Brewer was also asked how many 5-year-olds it would take to tackle Henry, and he answered with 200. He may be closer to the truth.