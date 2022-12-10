"It was time to move on" was how Titans controlling owner Amy Adams Strunk explained her reasoning to part with general manager Jon Robinson with five games left in the 2022 regular season.

Robinson was dismissed earlier this week despite Tennessee (7-5) holding a firm grip on first place in the AFC South division. Strunk said the decision to part with Robinson was based on the fact that she had already made the decision that a change was necessary.

"Honestly, I had made the decision. It was time to move forward," Strunk told the Associated Press. "There was no reason to go six, seven, eight weeks, however long remained in the season.

"It was not fair to Jon, it was not fair to the team. It just seemed (like) the right time. It gives us plenty of time to find future candidates we're going to interview. To watch the internal candidates.

"I'm just not that person that's going to sit on a decision like that."

Pick Six Newsletter Crafted By The Best NFL Experts Get the day's big stories + fun stuff you love like mock drafts, picks and power rankings. I agree to receive the "Pick Six Newsletter" and marketing communications, updates, special offers (including partner offers), and other information from CBS Sports and the Paramount family of companies. By pressing sign up, I confirm that I have read and agree to the Terms of Use See All Newsletters Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe. Thanks for signing up! Keep an eye on your inbox. Sorry! There was an error processing your subscription.

The Titans compiled a 66-43 regular season record under Robinson, who took over as GM in 2016. Tennessee never had a losing season with Robinson at GM. It made the playoffs four times and reached the AFC Championship Game in 2019.

On Wednesday, Titans coach Mike Vrabel thanked Robinson and his family "for their care, effort and support that they've shown to the team and fans for the past seven years."

"I want to thank him for giving me the opportunity to lead this football team on the field to coach it each and every day," Vrabel said. "Obviously change is never easy, but we realize that we all have a job to do. And that job is evaluated each and every day."

Vrabel said he and interim GM Ryan Cowden -- who has served as the team's vice president of player personnel since 2018 -- will work in concert when making roster decisions for the remainder of the season. The Titans have made several moves since Robinson's dismissal, which included waiving four players from the active roster.

Vrabel said he had a "great" relationship with Robinson, who gave him his first head coaching opportunity in 2018. He said the two spoke "at length" Tuesday night. Robinson gave Vrabel a message to the team that Vrabel relayed Wednesday.

"He wanted to thank the players for their efforts," Vrabel said. "He saw them each and every day. Signed them, drafted them, and thanked them for what they went through. He sees the injury report the same as I do. He knows that they go through a lot, so he wanted to thank them."

That said, Vrabel said the organization's decision to part with Robinson reinforced the message that was already stated.

"We're charged to win. We're here to win championships. We all have a job to do. We're held to a high standard. And we're evaluated each and every day on that job. And that's the same thing I told the football team and the players this morning."