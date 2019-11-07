Titans vs. Chiefs: How to watch, schedule, live stream info, game time, TV channel
How to watch Titans vs. Chiefs football game
Who's Playing
Tennessee (home) vs. Kansas City (away)
Current Records: Tennessee 4-5; Kansas City 6-3
What to Know
The Kansas City Chiefs have enjoyed the comforts of home their last two games, but now they must head back out on the road. They will square off against the Tennessee Titans at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday at Nissan Stadium. Kansas City doesn't have the home-field advantage, but they do enjoy a 3.5-point advantage in the spread.
It was all tied up at the half for the Chiefs and the Minnesota Vikings last week, but the Chiefs stepped up in the second half. The Chiefs came out on top in a nail-biter against Minnesota, sneaking past 26-23. Among those leading the charge for the Chiefs was RB Damien Williams, who rushed for 125 yards and one TD on 12 carries. This was the first time Williams has racked up 100+ rushing yards all year.
Meanwhile, Tennessee came up short against the Carolina Panthers, falling 30-20. RB Derrick Henry put forth a good effort for the losing side as he rushed for 63 yards and one TD on 13 carries.
Kansas City is the favorite in this one, with an expected 3.5-point margin of victory. The odds have been favorable for them against the spread on the road this season, even if it's been tough sledding overall. They are 3-1 ATS in away games but only 4-4-1 all in all.
When the teams last met two seasons ago, the Chiefs and Tennessee were almost perfectly matched up, but the Chiefs suffered an agonizing 22-21 loss. Can Kansas City avenge their defeat, or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll soon find out.
How To Watch
- When: Sunday at 1 p.m. ET
- Where: Nissan Stadium -- Nashville, Tennessee
- TV: CBS
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The Chiefs are a 3.5-point favorite against the Titans.
Over/Under: 48
Series History
Tennessee have won both of the games they've played against Kansas City in the last five years.
- Jan 06, 2018 - Tennessee 22 vs. Kansas City 21
- Dec 18, 2016 - Tennessee 19 vs. Kansas City 17
