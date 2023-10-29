Titans vs. Falcons: Live updates, score, results, highlights, for Sunday's NFL game

The Titans will be in front of their home fans on Sunday, but a look at the spread shows they might need that home-field advantage. They will take on the Atlanta Falcons at 1:00 p.m. ET on Sunday.

Two weeks ago, the Titans couldn't handle the Ravens and fell 24-16. Tennessee has now taken an 'L' in back-to-back games.

Derrick Henry put forth a good effort for the losing side as he rushed for 97 yards and a touchdown on only 12 carries. Henry was no stranger to the big play, turning on the jets for a run that went for 63 yards.

Meanwhile, the third road match was the charm for Atlanta, as they earned their first road win of the season. They sure made it a nail-biter, but they managed to escape with a 16-13 victory over the Buccaneers on Sunday. The score was all tied up 10-10 at the break, but Atlanta was the better team in the second half.

Atlanta's win bumped their season record to 4-3 while Tennessee's loss dropped theirs to 2-4.

Looking forward, the Falcons are the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by two points. Bettors picking them against the spread have some confidence (to put it mildly), as the team is sitting on a three-game streak of failing to cover when expected to win.