Tom Brady has officially entered the next stage of his career, making his broadcasting debut for Fox at the UFL Championship Game on Sunday. Brady, making his debut three months before his first NFL game, is in the first year of a 10-year, $375 million contract with Fox Sports to be their lead color commentator.

Brady, who will be paired with Kevin Burkhardt for NFL games in the fall, was with Curt Menefee and Joel Klatt for Sunday's UFL Championship Game, during which the Birmingham Stallions beat the San Antonio Brahmas, 25-0, at The Dome at America's Center in St. Louis.

Brady made his debut in the second quarter when the scored was tied at 0, giving some analysis on the game thus far.

"They're all a little different. You get into these games and there's a lot of defense out there right now. ... But someone's gotta get the ball down the field and try to open this field up a little bit.

"It's a lot of horizontal passes, and the defenses are swarming and trying to punch the ball out. So, make them defend every blade of grass. That's what we used to say."

Brady was also on hand for the trophy presentation, as the Birmingham Stallions won their third consecutive championship (two in the USFL and this past one in the UFL). The reception was plenty of boos from the fans in St. Louis, as Brady's New England Patriots beat the St. Louis Rams in Super Bowl XXXVI in 2002.

That was Brady's first of seven Super Bowl titles.

Brady will make his NFL broadcasting debut on Sept. 8, when the Cleveland Browns and Dallas Cowboys face off in Week 1 of the season.