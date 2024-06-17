San Francisco 49ers general manager John Lynch has repeatedly downplayed the possibility of trading wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk, despite the All-Pro skipping mandatory minicamp while seeking a new contract. And yet Aiyuk, who is technically signed through 2024, continues to stoke the flames of a potential split, recently telling former college teammate Jayden Daniels "they don't want me back."
Lynch has said publicly the 49ers want to sign Aiyuk to a long-term deal, but San Francisco has so far been unwilling to meet the wideout's contract demands, per ESPN. The 49ers just spent a first-round draft pick at the position, adding Florida's Ricky Pearsall to a group also featuring Pro Bowler Deebo Samuel, who's due more than $24 million in each of the next two seasons.
Aiyuk, meanwhile, could be seeking at least that much annually on a new deal, with six different wideouts securing extensions averaging more than $24 million per year this offseason. If the 49ers don't budge and decide instead to auction Aiyuk via trade, which clubs could emerge as logical destinations?
Here are potential landing spots:
|Arizona just spent a No. 4 overall draft pick on Marvin Harrison Jr., but Kyler Murray could still use more offensive weaponry as he enters Year 6, eager to prove he can stay healthy and live up to a top-10 quarterback contract. Aiyuk, meanwhile, finished his college career at Arizona State and could cash in thanks to the Cardinals owning more than $35 million in 2024 salary cap space.
|New coach Jim Harbaugh may be infusing old-school, run-first toughness into the rebuilt offense, but that doesn't mean Justin Herbert can't still use a proven wideout after the exit of both Keenan Allen and Mike Williams. Aiyuk would rightly bump youngsters Ladd McConkey and Quentin Johnston into secondary roles, and L.A. would allow him to remain in his home state.
|Is it a coincidence Aiyuk vented about his contract holdup to new Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels? No, because the two were once teammates at Arizona State. Now how about a reunion? Terry McLaurin is already well-paid as the No. 1 for Washington, but new coach Dan Quinn has prioritized veteran depth this offseason, and there are other San Francisco ties in D.C., where ex-49ers staffers, including Commies general manager Adam Peters, now reside.
|Aiyuk may not be itching to hop aboard a rebuilding team after enjoying four years of playoff contention in the Bay Area. New England has money to spare, however, boasting $45 million in cap space under new coach Jerod Mayo, plus a flashy quarterback of the future in Drake Maye. Desperately lacking a bona fide No. 1, the Pats might be best-positioned to outbid competition.
|Repeatedly linked to Aiyuk via both report and rumor, the Steelers jettisoned Diontae Johnson earlier this offseason, and while Roman Wilson arrived in the draft, they could still use a veteran complement to George Pickens as Russell Wilson and Justin Fields square off for quarterback duties. Aiyuk's downfield dynamism could be a perfect fit for their otherwise rugged offense.