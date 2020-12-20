Who's Playing

Detroit @ Tennessee

Current Records: Detroit 5-8; Tennessee 9-4

What to Know

The Tennessee Titans will be home for the holidays to greet the Detroit Lions at 1 p.m. ET Sunday at Nissan Stadium. Tennessee should still be feeling good after a big win, while Detroit will be looking to get back in the win column.

Everything went the Titans' way against the Jacksonville Jaguars last week as they made off with a 31-10 victory. The game was all but wrapped up at the end of the third, by which point Tennessee had established a 31-10 advantage. RB Derrick Henry went supernova for Tennessee as he rushed for two TDs and 215 yards on 26 carries.

Meanwhile, Detroit scored first but ultimately less than the Green Bay Packers in their contest last week. The Lions took a 31-24 hit to the loss column. The matchup was a 14-14 toss-up at halftime, but they were outplayed the rest of the way. No one had a standout game offensively for Detroit, but they got scores from RB Kerryon Johnson, TE T.J. Hockenson, and RB D'Andre Swift. QB Matthew Stafford ended up with a passer rating of 140.60.

The Titans are the favorite in this one, with an expected 9.5-point margin of victory. But bettors beware: they are only 3-6 against the spread when favored.

Tennessee's victory brought them up to 9-4 while Detroit's loss pulled them down to 5-8. Two stats to keep an eye on: Tennessee comes into the game boasting the second most overall offensive touchdowns in the NFL at 46. Less enviably, the Lions are stumbling into the contest with the second most touchdowns allowed in the league, having given up 47 on the season.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 1 p.m. ET

Sunday at 1 p.m. ET Where: Nissan Stadium -- Nashville, Tennessee

Nissan Stadium -- Nashville, Tennessee TV: CBS

CBS Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Titans are a big 9.5-point favorite against the Lions, according to the latest NFL odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Titans as a 10.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -111

Series History

Tennessee won the only game these two teams have played in the last six years.