Who's Playing

Houston @ Tennessee

Current Records: Houston 1-4; Tennessee 4-0

What to Know

The Tennessee Titans and the Houston Texans are even-steven against one another since October of 2016 (4-4), but not for long. Tennessee and the Texans will face off in an AFC South battle at 1 p.m. ET Sunday at Nissan Stadium. The teams split their matchups last year, with Houston winning the first 24-21 on the road and Tennessee taking the second 35-14.

Tennessee took their contest against the Buffalo Bills on Tuesday by a conclusive 42-16 score. That 26-point margin sets a new team best for Tennessee on the season. Tennessee QB Ryan Tannehill did work as he passed for three TDs and 195 yards on 28 attempts in addition to rushing for one TD and 42 yards. Tannehill ended up with a passer rating of 168.90.

Meanwhile, the Texans had enough points to win and then some against the Jacksonville Jaguars last week, taking their game 30-14. Houston relied on the efforts of WR Brandin Cooks, who caught eight passes for one TD and 161 yards, and QB Deshaun Watson, who passed for three TDs and 359 yards on 35 attempts. That receiving effort made it the first game that Cooks has posted more than 100 yards receiving.

Special teams collected 12 points for Houston. K Ka'imi Fairbairn delivered a perfect 3-for-3 game.

Tennessee is the favorite in this one, with an expected 3.5-point margin of victory. But bettors beware: they are 0-3 against the spread when favored.

The wins brought Tennessee up to 4-0 and Houston to 1-4. A pair of offensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: The Titans are stumbling into the matchup with the third fewest overall offensive touchdowns in the NFL, having accrued only eight on the season. The Texans have experienced some struggles of their own as they are worst in the league in rushing yards per game, with only 73.5 on average. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 1 p.m. ET

Sunday at 1 p.m. ET Where: Nissan Stadium -- Nashville,, Tennessee

Nissan Stadium -- Nashville,, Tennessee TV: CBS

CBS Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $48.00

Odds

The Titans are a 3.5-point favorite against the Texans, according to the latest NFL odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Titans as a 3-point favorite.

Over/Under: -109

Series History

Houston have won six out of their last ten games against Tennessee.