Tom Brady has set plenty of Super Bowl records in his extraordinary career, delivering teams to a record 10 Super Bowls and winning six world championships along the way. With a new team this season in the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after a 20-year campaign with the New England Patriots, Brady has a chance to add to his unprecedented jewelry collection Sunday against the Kansas City Chiefs. Brady and the Buccaneers will be playing Super Bowl LV in their home stadium, Raymond James Stadium, and the 2021 Super Bowl features plenty of Tom Brady prop bets at William Hill Sportsbook.

Brady is currently 28-1 to be the first touchdown scorer in the game in the Super Bowl LV props. Arguably one of the best short-yardage sneak rushers at his position of all time, Brady is also 4-1 as an anytime touchdown scorer. Before you make your Super Bowl 55 prop picks, be sure to see the Tom Brady prop predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model.

The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up almost $7,900 for $100 players on top-rated NFL picks since its inception five-plus years ago. It has also crushed its NFL prop picks this season, entering the 2021 Super Bowl on a strong 386-309 roll, returning a massive profit of almost $3,200 this season. Anyone who has followed it is way up.

With the 2021 Super Bowl scheduled for Feb. 7, the model has evaluated the latest Tom Brady props from William Hill and revealed its best bets.

Top Tom Brady prop picks for Chiefs vs. Buccaneers

One of the 2021 Super Bowl bets the model recommends: Brady goes under 301.5 passing yards. The future Hall of Famer has enjoyed a stellar season in his first campaign with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, finishing the regular season third in the NFL with 4,633 passing yards and second in the league with 40 touchdown passes.

That effort meant Brady averaged 289.6 yards per game, markedly below his Super Bowl prop number. Brady's playoff numbers have been nearly identical, as he has gone for 286.7 yards per game in victories against Washington, New Orleans and Green Bay.

One of Brady's aberrant efforts came against the Chiefs in Week 12, when he threw for 345 yards and three touchdowns with two interceptions. But he threw 24 of his 41 pass attempts in the second half against Kansas City -- much of it against a soft-coverage Chiefs defense trying to keep the Buccaneers from hitting a quick big play.

The SportsLine model predicts that Brady performs under both his season and playoff averages in Super Bowl LV against Kansas City, throwing for just 274 yards on average in its 10,000 simulations - which creates plenty of value on under 301.5 passing yards.

Other Tom Brady prop picks from SportsLine's model:

Tom Brady passing touchdowns: Go under 2.5, SportsLine's model is projecting 2.0

Tom Brady rushing: Go under 0.5 yards, SportsLine's model is projecting 0

Tom Brady total passing attempts: Go under 39.5, SportsLine's model is projecting 39

Tom Brady total passing completions: Go under 25.5, SportsLine's model is projecting 23

Tom Brady interceptions: Go over 0.5, SportsLine's model is projecting 0.79

How to make 2021 Super Bowl prop bets for Buccaneers vs. Chiefs

In addition, the model is high on a Super Bowl prop bet that pays out nearly 7-1. You need to see the model's top 20 Super Bowl prop bets before making any Chiefs vs. Buccaneers picks.

Which Chiefs vs. Buccaneers prop pays almost 7-1? And what other Super Bowl LV prop bets does the model love for the big game? Visit SportsLine now to see the top Super Bowl 55 prop bets, all from the model that's up almost $7,900 on top-rated NFL picks.