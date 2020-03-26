Tom Brady Sr. explains why the move from Patriots to Buccaneers will 'reinvigorate' his son

After two-decades with one organization, firsts start to become few and far between. For Tom Brady, who accomplished nearly everything there was to accomplish with the New England Patriots over the course of his historic tenure, this new endeavor with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers presents some new challenges that he hasn't faced in quite some time. According to his father, Tom Brady Sr., he believes that will "reinvigorate" his son as he ushers in this next chapter in his football life.

"Twenty years is about four lifetimes in the sports world," Brady Sr. told The Raising Fame podcast hosted by Dell and Sonya Curry, as transcribed by WEEI.com. "It is pretty unusual people don't leave one franchise for another. After 20 years I just kind of sense this is going to be a new chapter, kind of a way to reinvigorate things. The Patriots were darn good to us and darn good to Tommy.

"Now that he's moved on, it is kind of fun. We get to see some different sides of the world. We don't get down to Florida very often and down to that area. It is pretty cool, and I think it is for him too. I think he is going to be a little bit reinvigorated because after 20 years things get a touch more boring."

Brady Sr. admitted that Tom kept his family in the loop over the course of his free agency and told them "I am pulling the plug" the day before word came down he was joining the Buccaneers. As for the move to Tampa, Brady's father said he is excited for what's up next for his son, but will still triangulate trips from their hometown San Francisco to Tampa to Boston, where one of his daughters still lives.

Tom Brady Sr. famously noted in the past that the relationship between Brady and the Patriots' will end badly," but now that it is here he doesn't believe it to be as bitter as once thought and feared. As it relates to Brady's relationship with Bill Belichick, he can see both sides' reasoning for the separation.

"I think it is just change," he said. "… I can't tell you the hundreds of times where Tommy has said Bill is the greatest coach in the history of football. Tommy sings Bill's praises. Divorce sounds a little bit harsh. It is a separation. Bill's got a lot of responsibilities to keep the Patriots on track and that is a bigger responsibility than keeping Tommy under the hood.

"Both of them are mature individuals. I really respect Bill's decision and respect Tommy's decision as well. It is OK to take different paths. You don't have to stay adjoined at the hip."

From here, Brady Sr. will watch to see if his son can revitalize the Buccaneers, while also looking on as his former club picks up the pieces after the quarterback's departure.