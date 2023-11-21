Travis Kelce hasn't experienced a funk like this in a long time, clearly venting his frustration postgame after another subpar performance in a loss to the Philadelphia Eagles (at least by his standards). The Kansas City Chiefs tight end finished with seven catches for 44 yards and a touchdown, a performance he deemed unacceptable.

"I've got to be better," Travis Kelce said, via a Chiefs transcript. "I'm just not playing up to the level I have in the past. I've got to be better."

Kelce has had a season of peaks and valleys. In his first three games, he had 17 catches for 155 yards followed by 31 catches and 370 yards over his next three games. Over his last three games, Kelce has 16 catches and just 116 yards.

The Eagles held Kelce to just five catches for 33 yards in the second half, an improvement from only two catches for 15 yards in the second half over the last two games.

Certainly Kelce wanted to have a big night against brother Jason and the Eagles, especially since Travis has never lost to Jason prior to Monday. Even though Travis congratulated Jason after the win, he stayed silent when asked if playing the Eagles was emotional.

As for Jason, he didn't say much regarding what Travis was going through after the loss. That will be discussed later.

"I didn't really say nothing. I knew he was frustrated," Jason Kelce said after the game, via a Chiefs transcript. "Especially down the stretch, I'm sure there are some plays that he's beating himself up over.

"I didn't really know what to say. He said, 'Happy Belated Birthday,' he didn't get me a gift, so I guess that counts.

"He's not too happy. Obviously, I'll talk to him this week."

Kelce's numbers when Taylor Swift attends also play a factor. When Swift is at the games he plays, Kelce averages 8.5 catches per game and 108.0 receiving yards per game. When Swift doesn't attend, Kelce has 6.0 catches and 41.8 receiving yards per game.

The frustration is clearly there with Kelce, which he vows to correct.

"It (isn't) anything that they did," Travis Kelce said. "It's all us."