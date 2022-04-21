Tua Tagovailoa already has a whirlwind of a NFL career, thanks to an interesting two seasons with the Miami Dolphins. From trade rumors over the last two years, an offensive line that ranked amongs the worst in the NFL, and multiple offensive coordinators who have contributed toward impacting his performance on the field, Tagovailoa has seen it all.

The Dolphins finally took control of the situation by making a surprising coaching change in firing Brian Flores and hiring Mike McDaniel. The organization also expressed its belief in Tagovailoa with all the offensive weapons added for him to succeed, along with improving the offensive line.

Finally, Tagovailoa gets a fair opportunity to prove his worth to the Dolphins. A chance he didn't seem to be getting under the old regime.

"I just feel like there are so many things that have happened. There are a lot of changes, and a lot of good changes, I guess, with the people that we've picked up and the guys that we've acquired as well," Tagovailoa said Wednesday. "The locker room feels different. We're all excited. This is the first time I've seen a lot of guys show up to Phase I of OTAs and a lot of veterans are showing up to it.

"I think that speaks a lot to Mike (McDaniel) and the relationship he has with a lot of the guys on the team and the amount of respect that he has from the players in the locker room."

Tagovailoa had plenty of praise for McDaniel, who is ready to install his offense with Tagovailoa with his quarterback in Year One. McDaniel -- and the Dolphins -- want to see what Tagovailoa can do with an offense that's catered to his strengths along with the personnel to help him out.

"Very supportive," Tagovailoa said of his relationship with McDaniel. "He wants to hang out. I go up there to his office and tell him I've got a couple of the guys coming over to hang out and he feels bad that he didn't get an invite to come over and hang out. It's been a really cool relationship. It's been different but it's been super cool.

"I think support for any of us as players means a lot. We understand that the NFL is a tough industry. It's tough to play because you're playing against the best every Sunday. But to be able to have support of the head coach, the head guy, that should tell you a lot."

Tagovailoa hasn't placed blame on Flores for all the obstacles he had to endure during the previous regime. He's been quiet through it all, and continued to do so in minicamp -- even if his body language told a different story.

"That's a big question," Tagovailoa said. "Well, I'll tell you this. I'm very thankful that he drafted me to come here to play for the Miami Dolphins. That's what I'd say."