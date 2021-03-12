The Jacksonville Jaguars have been a fixture in London for the past seven years the NFL has held international games there -- and head coach Urban Meyer thinks they are getting another game in "The Big Smoke." Meyer revealed on 1010 XL/92.5 FM in Jacksonville that the NFL will let the Jaguars know in May -- likely when the schedule is released -- if they will be playing in London in the 2021 season.

Meyer thinks the Jaguars will play one game overseas next season, even with the current contract with the Jaguars and the NFL to play at least one international game in London expired. Under the former agreement, the NFL scheduled to play two games in London every year through 2020 -- with the Jaguars being the "home" team in one of the contests.

Jacksonville has played seven games in London -- the most of any franchise -- and were scheduled to play back-to-back home games in London last year before the international games were canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The NFL has not made a decision on international games for 2021, nor have an agreement in place to play games at Wembley Stadium and at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

The NFL has been playing international games in London since 2007, which is expected to continue. Whether that continues in 2021 will obviously involve the coronavirus pandemic. Jaguars owner Shad Khan said in October there was "nothing planned" for 2021, but he'll "pursue whatever keeps football viable and important in Jacksonville."

Playing another international game seems to be on the table for the Jaguars, if the franchise and the NFL can make it work this year. With the NFL 17-game schedule on the horizon, the league can easily schedule a Jaguars game in London. Whether Jacksonville will try to play multiple games in London in one year will be an interesting development going forward.