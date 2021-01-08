The Jacksonville Jaguars have done enough to lure Urban Meyer out of retirement, as the three-time FBS national championship head coach will interview for their head coaching position, per NFL Network's Ian Rapoport. Meyer, who stepped down from Ohio State after the 2018 season, has never coached in the NFL after spending 32 years as a coach at the collegiate level.

No deal between Jacksonville and Meyer is imminent as the Jaguars still have an interview with San Francisco 49ers defensive coordinator Robert Saleh Saturday. Jacksonville has already interviewed Kansas City Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy and Atlanta Falcons interim head coach Raheem Morris earlier this week.

The 56-year-old Meyer was a head coach at the FBS level from 2001 to 2018, having four wildly successful stints at four different schools (Bowling Green, Utah, Florida, and Ohio State). Meyer has compiled a record of 187-32 in 17 seasons, winning three national championship (two at Florida and one at Ohio State), winning nine New Years Six bowl games (including the 2014 College Football Playoff National Championship Game) and his schools finishing in the top five of the Associated Press postseason poll nine times. Meyer wrapped up a seven-year career at Ohio State in 2018, finishing 83-9 with a New Years Six bowl appearance in every season the Buckeyes didn't have a postseason ban.

Jacksonville finished with the worst record in the NFL at 1-15 last season, but have the No. 1 overall pick in the upcoming draft -- and the rights to draft Trevor Lawrence. That alone makes the Jaguars' head coaching vacancy one of the most desirable jobs in the NFL.