When Usher took the stage for the Super Bowl LVIII halftime show, fans were hoping to see pop star Justin Bieber make a cameo appearance. Despite speculation that Usher and Bieber would team up, that moment never came, and Usher has now explained why.

Usher and Bieber have worked on several projects together throughout their careers, so it made sense that Bieber might make a Super Bowl appearance alongside his friend. Recently, Usher did an interview with "The Breakfast Club" and explained why that collaboration didn't come together.

"They did work out with Justin," Usher said. "I honor and recognize the fact that my brother ... I think it might have just been that he's just wanting to tell a different story right now, and I did understand that. We did have a brief conversation, and we're gonna do something else in the future.

"No love lost or anything like that. It's a lot of pressure for the Super Bowl, obviously, for me to put together a show. I reached out to everybody. Justin wasn't the only person I spoke to about doing the Super Bowl, but the moment was maybe for later."

Bieber was in attendance at the game, and he even offered some words of support for Usher on Instagram.

Usher did go on to predict that fans will eventually see Bieber on stage at the Super Bowl halftime show. Bieber has already had a prolific career, and Usher thinks he has earned a performance at the NFL's biggest spectacle.

"He's going to play the Super Bowl," Usher said. "I'll go ahead and give you that for the future. I profess that over his life because he has a career that deserves it. It just didn't happen, but that doesn't mean it's not going to."

Instead of Bieber, Alicia Keys, H.E.R., Lil Jon and Ludacris made appearances alongside Usher in Las Vegas. The show garnered positive reviews with their halftime performance before the Kansas City Chiefs defeated the San Francisco 49ers, 25-22, in overtime.