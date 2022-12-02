Former Saints quarterback Drew Brees did NOT get struck by lightning Thursday night, despite a video that surfaced showing an incident.

At 1 a.m. Friday morning, a video was posted to Twitter that allegedly showed Brees getting struck by lightning, and as you can imagine, everyone was immediately concerned about his well-being.

Here's what the video showed:

As it turns out, the video was a marketing stunt for a gambling company. Brees texted ESPN's Saints reporter, Kat Terrell, to let everyone know that "he's good and that he did not get struck by lightning." The gambling company also later admitted that the lightning strike was a publicity stunt.

Brees had noted earlier this week that he was headed to a "top-secret location" to film a commercial for a sportsbook. According to the video posted above, that location turned out to be the Catatumbo River in Venezuela, which is famous for the amount of lightning it receives, and that was one reason the viral video became much more believable.

In case you skipped over this entire story and only watched the video, let's sum things up real quick: Brees did not get struck by lightning. He's doing just fine, and based on the negative reaction to this video, he will likely retire from the viral marketing game.