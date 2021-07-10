The Washington Football Team dropped its previous nickname, which remained in place for nearly 90 years, ahead of the 2020 NFL season. The team will continue to use its current nickname and be known as the Football Team through the 2021 campaign. But team president Jason Wright tells The Washington Post's Nicki Jhabvala that a new name is finally around the corner, with an expected early-2022 unveiling.

"The team hired Code and Theory, a digital creative agency, to guide it through the rebranding process, which has included 40,000 submissions from fans, multiple focus groups, surveys and a digital rollout to give fans insight into the process," Jhabvala writes. "The new name and logo will be revealed in early 2022, Wright said, and will retain the traditional burgundy and gold colors that are entrenched in the team's history."

Washington has been soliciting fan feedback for a potential name change ever since announcing its temporary swap prior to 2020. After completing the 2020 season, Wright and others suggested Football Team could stick as the club's permanent nickname, but his latest update confirms a new name is, in fact, on the way.

As team owner Daniel Snyder revealed in May, Wright also said Washington expects to move into a new stadium by 2027, when the team's current lease with FedEx Field expires. Not only that, per The Post, but Wright is aiming for Washington to be a more "expansive" franchise by that point, complete with a new on-field identity and off-field ventures, whether it be a year-round entertainment complex at the site of a new stadium or separate business ventures.