It's no secret that Washington Football Team is eyeing a move out of FedEx Field. Team owner Daniel Snyder has previously proposed building an entirely new stadium on the site of the current complex. And club executives have been envisioning new digs as far back as 2016, when Snyder reportedly hoped to build a literal moat around a new stadium. On Thursday, while kicking off an international stadium tour with team president Jason Wright, Snyder confirmed to TMZ Sports that Washington has "big plans" for a new home and intends to open its next stadium by 2027.

"We're touring stadiums," he said outside of SoFi Stadium, the new California home of the Chargers and Rams. "We're coming (to the) West Coast and touring, about 12 of us, looking to build a new venue back home, in D.C. or Maryland. So we're everywhere ... looking at the future ... We're making big plans. Coming soon to Washington."

Snyder added that the Football Team -- which has FedEx Field in Landover, Maryland, under lease until 2027 -- has yet to finalize a location for its next home. But whether it's D.C., Maryland or even Virginia, the new stadium is set to play host to the team by 2027, if not "a little before then," Snyder said, with "state-of-the-art" features.

"We're taking inspiration from everywhere," Wright added. "If we're gonna do something that our fans really deserve, which is cutting-edge and innovative, we gotta take in all these ideas ... We can be creative."

Snyder said his contingent's stadium tour will continue into Europe, where Washington is dedicated to seeing "the best of the best" and bringing ideas back to the Washington area.