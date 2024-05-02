Winding down here with widespread snap reactions to the 2024 NFL Draft, but, man, it's been a wild ride. Loved every second. Haven't you?

We're stretching my cameo as the author of this daily newsletter through this week, which makes sense, right? I'll answer my own question -- yes, it does. Because our staff will be pumping out an abundance of post-draft content this week. And we speculated about this draft for months, and now that we have actual picks, we need to discuss.

1. How teams helped their QBs still on rookie contracts 💰

Jared Dubin wrote an important piece on the environment surrounding Bryce Young, C.J. Stroud and other young quarterbacks. As we all know now, teams with passers on rookie deals have a seismic financial advantage over those paying veterans top dollar when it comes to building out the rest of the roster.

This breakdown is separated by class, starting with the lone starting member from the 2021 class, yes, former No. 1 overall pick Trevor Lawrence. Here's part of what Jared wrote on Jacksonville's actions this offseason to bolster Lawrence entering what is a critical, tipping-point year for him and the Jaguars organization.

"The Jags had to come out of this draft with a receiver after seeing Calvin Ridley walk in free agency, and they did exactly that by landing LSU's Brian Thomas Jr. -- and doing so after a trade down that allowed them to pick up some additional selections. Thomas has the luxury of not necessarily having to walk in and be the No. 1 guy right away given that the Jaguars still have Christian Kirk, Evan Engram and recently signed Gabe Davis, but he has that within the high end of his range of outcomes. He got overshadowed by Malik Nabers, but he had outrageous receiving numbers for the Tigers."

Who knows if it'll all work well for Lawrence and Co., but if it doesn't it will not be for a lack of trying.

2. 'With the First Pick' podcast 🎧: Favorite, least favorite draft classes

In this episode, Rick Spielman and Ryan Wilson opined on their six favorite and four least-favorite draft classes. I'll list some of the featured teams here, and you, in your mind, try to guess which clubs fell into which category -- Steelers, Falcons, Titans, Patriots, Vikings and Chiefs. Even though 14 teams were featured here, they didn't cruise through each draft-haul evaluation. Rick and Ryan stay on each team for about five full minutes each.

3. Top 10 instant impact rookies

My assignment today was to rank those first-year pros with the talent and the situation to hit the ground running in the NFL. You know, to have an instant impact. I'll feature Chargers second-round pick Ladd McConkey here, because I had a giant draft crush on him over the past few months:

"Yet, we're talking about [Justin] Herbert throwing McConkey passes as a rookie. HERBERT! One of the elite physical specimens at the quarterback position today. And guess which team in the NFL has the most "available" targets from last season? The Chargers, with 393, thanks mostly to the departures of Keenan Allen and Austin Ekeler. McConkey has the nuanced skill to hit the ground running, and the opportunity is massive in the City of Angels."

I'm so pumped for the Herbert-to-Ladd connection, mostly because McConkey is such an easy separator and Herbert has an absolute hose.

4. Most questionable pick made by each team 👀

For as positive of a dude as I am, hate to tell you, but not every pick your team made was a fantastic, super-sensible selection. Heck, if your club hits on half its choices from this class, the front office will be doing better than the vast majority of the NFL.

With that somber thought in mind, Josh Edwards pinpointed the most questionable selections made by each franchise in the 2024 draft. Here's what he wrote on Eagles fifth-round pick, offensive lineman Trevor Keegan:

"Philadelphia had a good draft and checked off multiple needs. Keegan was a bit of a surprising choice because there is not a lot of positional versatility there and that is what the Eagles need as they work towards constructing a 53-man roster. He played guard at Michigan and does not have the foot quickness to kick outside."

Contrary to popular belief, not every one of Howie Roseman's draft picks are immediate Hall of Famers. Oh, and yes, Josh thought the Michael Penix Jr. pick was the most questionable decision made by the Falcons.

5. News & Notes 📝

