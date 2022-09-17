Who's Playing
Seattle @ San Francisco
Current Records: Seattle 1-0; San Francisco 0-1
Last Season Records: San Francisco 10-7; Seattle 7-10
What to Know
The Seattle Seahawks are 10-2 against the San Francisco 49ers since September of 2016, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Sunday. Seattle and San Francisco will face off in an NFC West battle at 4:05 p.m. ET at Levi's Stadium. The Seahawks won both of their matches against the 49ers last season (28-21 and 30-23) and are aiming for the same result this time around.
Seattle decided to play defense against itself this past Monday, but the team still came out ahead despite their 91 penalty yards. They slipped by the Denver Broncos 17-16. The Seattle offense checked out after the first half but had enough points banked to take the game anyway. Seattle QB Geno Smith was slinging it as he passed for two TDs and 195 yards on 28 attempts. Smith ended up with a passer rating of 164.20.
Meanwhile, San Francisco came up short against the Chicago Bears this past Sunday, falling 19-10. QB Trey Lance had a pretty forgettable game, throwing one interception with only 164 yards passing.
Seattle's victory lifted them to 1-0 while San Francisco's defeat dropped them down to 0-1. We'll see if Seattle's success rolls on or if the 49ers are able to steal their positive momentum.
How To Watch
- When: Sunday at 4:05 p.m. ET
- Where: Levi's Stadium -- Santa Clara, California
- TV: FOX
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
Seattle have won 12 out of their last 14 games against San Francisco.
- Dec 05, 2021 - Seattle 30 vs. San Francisco 23
- Oct 03, 2021 - Seattle 28 vs. San Francisco 21
- Jan 03, 2021 - Seattle 26 vs. San Francisco 23
- Nov 01, 2020 - Seattle 37 vs. San Francisco 27
- Dec 29, 2019 - San Francisco 26 vs. Seattle 21
- Nov 11, 2019 - Seattle 27 vs. San Francisco 24
- Dec 16, 2018 - San Francisco 26 vs. Seattle 23
- Dec 02, 2018 - Seattle 43 vs. San Francisco 16
- Nov 26, 2017 - Seattle 24 vs. San Francisco 13
- Sep 17, 2017 - Seattle 12 vs. San Francisco 9
- Jan 01, 2017 - Seattle 25 vs. San Francisco 23
- Sep 25, 2016 - Seattle 37 vs. San Francisco 18
- Nov 22, 2015 - Seattle 29 vs. San Francisco 13
- Oct 22, 2015 - Seattle 20 vs. San Francisco 3