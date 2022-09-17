Who's Playing

Seattle @ San Francisco

Current Records: Seattle 1-0; San Francisco 0-1

Last Season Records: San Francisco 10-7; Seattle 7-10

What to Know

The Seattle Seahawks are 10-2 against the San Francisco 49ers since September of 2016, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Sunday. Seattle and San Francisco will face off in an NFC West battle at 4:05 p.m. ET at Levi's Stadium. The Seahawks won both of their matches against the 49ers last season (28-21 and 30-23) and are aiming for the same result this time around.

Seattle decided to play defense against itself this past Monday, but the team still came out ahead despite their 91 penalty yards. They slipped by the Denver Broncos 17-16. The Seattle offense checked out after the first half but had enough points banked to take the game anyway. Seattle QB Geno Smith was slinging it as he passed for two TDs and 195 yards on 28 attempts. Smith ended up with a passer rating of 164.20.

Meanwhile, San Francisco came up short against the Chicago Bears this past Sunday, falling 19-10. QB Trey Lance had a pretty forgettable game, throwing one interception with only 164 yards passing.

Seattle's victory lifted them to 1-0 while San Francisco's defeat dropped them down to 0-1. We'll see if Seattle's success rolls on or if the 49ers are able to steal their positive momentum.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 4:05 p.m. ET

Sunday at 4:05 p.m. ET Where: Levi's Stadium -- Santa Clara, California

Levi's Stadium -- Santa Clara, California TV: FOX

FOX Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Seattle have won 12 out of their last 14 games against San Francisco.