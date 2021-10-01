Through 3 Quarters

The Cincinnati Bengals and the Jacksonville Jaguars are all tied up at 14. The Bengals have enjoyed the tag-team combination of RB Joe Mixon and QB Joe Burrow. The former has punched in one rushing touchdown, while the latter has passed for one TD and 210 yards on 20 attempts.

Cincinnati has yet to string together two consecutive wins, but this may be their chance. We'll see if they can pull it off.

Who's Playing

Jacksonville @ Cincinnati

Current Records: Jacksonville 0-3; Cincinnati 2-1

What to Know

The Jacksonville Jaguars have enjoyed the comforts of home their last two games, but now they must head out on the road. They will square off against the Cincinnati Bengals at 8:20 p.m. ET Thursday at Paul Brown Stadium. Cincinnati will be strutting in after a win while the Jaguars will be stumbling in from a loss.

Jacksonville came up short against the Arizona Cardinals this past Sunday, falling 31-19. QB Trevor Lawrence had a memorable game, but not in the way you want to be remembered: despite one touchdown, he threw two interceptions and fumbled the ball twice. Lawrence ended up with a passer rating of 116.80.

Meanwhile, Cincinnati had a touchdown and change to spare in a 24-10 victory over the Pittsburgh Steelers this past Sunday. WR Ja'Marr Chase was the offensive standout of the matchup for Cincinnati, snatching two receiving TDs.

Cincinnati's defense was a presence as well, as it got past Pittsburgh's offensive line to sack QB Ben Roethlisberger four times for a total loss of 21 yards. It was a group effort with four guys contributing.

The Jaguars are expected to lose this next one by 7.5. Those sticking with them against the spread have guts, to put it politely, as the team has let down bettors in all their past three games.

Jacksonville is now 0-3 while Cincinnati sits at 2-1. A pair of stats to keep an eye on: Jacksonville is second worst in the league in thrown interceptions, having thrown seven on the season. Cincinnati has experienced some struggles of their own as they are stumbling into the game with the fourth most thrown interceptions in the NFL, having thrown four on the season. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 8:20 p.m. ET

Thursday at 8:20 p.m. ET Where: Paul Brown Stadium -- Cincinnati, Ohio

Paul Brown Stadium -- Cincinnati, Ohio TV: NFL Network

Online streaming: fuboTV

Follow: CBS Sports App

Ticket Cost: $76.00

Odds

The Bengals are a big 7.5-point favorite against the Jaguars, according to the latest NFL odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 7.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Jacksonville have won two out of their last three games against Cincinnati.