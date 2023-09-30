Who's Playing

Miami Dolphins @ Buffalo Bills

Current Records: Miami 3-0, Buffalo 2-1

How To Watch

When: Sunday, October 1, 2023 at 1 p.m. ET

Sunday, October 1, 2023 at 1 p.m. ET Where: Highmark Stadium -- Orchard Park, New York

Highmark Stadium -- Orchard Park, New York TV: CBS

Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

Follow: CBS Sports App

What to Know

The Miami Dolphins will head out on the road to face off against the Buffalo Bills at 1:00 p.m. ET on Sunday at Highmark Stadium. Expect the scorekeeper to be kept busy: if their previous games are any indication, the two teams will really light up the scoreboard.

You're bound to get a positive result if you outscore your opponent every quarter, and that's exactly how it played out for Miami on Sunday. Given that consistent dominance, it should come as no surprise that they blew the Broncos out of the water with a 70-20 final score. With Miami ahead 35-13 at the half, the game was all but over already.

De'Von Achane was a one-man wrecking crew for the Dolphins as he rushed for 203 yards and two touchdowns on only 18 carries, and also caught two touchdowns. Achane's most impressive run was a 67 yard score in the fourth quarter. It was a true group effort though, as the team also got help from Raheem Mostert, who rushed for 82 yards and three touchdowns.

Meanwhile, the Bills humbled the Commanders with a 37-3 smackdown.

It was another big night for Josh Allen, who threw for 218 yards and a touchdown, and also rushed for 46 yards. The team also got some help courtesy of James Cook, who rushed for 98 yards.

The team's defense also helped out by holding the Commanders to a paltry 230 yards. A big part of that defensive dominance came down to the Bills' ability to keep the quarterback under presure: the team laid him out nine times before it was all said and done. The heavy lifting was done by Terrel Bernard and Leonard Floyd who racked up four sacks between them.

Their wins bumped Miami to 3-0 and Buffalo to 2-1.

The pair pleased both fans and bettors in their last matches by winning and covering the spread. Looking ahead, the game is expected to be close, with the Bills going off as just a 3-point favorite. Anyone thinking of taking them against the spread should keep this in mind: the team hasn't covered the last four times they've played the Dolphins.

Keep an eye on the end zone in Sunday's game as the two teams haven't had much trouble getting there this season. The Dolphins have been frequent visitors to the end zone this season, having averaged 5.7 touchdowns per game. However, it's not like the Bills struggle in that department as they've been averaging 3.3 per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out. Check CBS Sports after the match for a full breakdown of the game, commentary, and other NFL content.

Odds

Buffalo is a 3-point favorite against Miami, according to the latest NFL odds.

The over/under is set at 53.5 points.

Series History

Buffalo has won 9 out of their last 10 games against Miami.