Who's Playing

Kansas City @ Los Angeles

Current Records: Kansas City 7-2; Los Angeles 5-4

What to Know

The Los Angeles Chargers are 2-10-1 against the Kansas City Chiefs since September of 2016, but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit on Sunday. The Chargers and Kansas City will face off in an AFC West battle at 8:20 p.m. ET at SoFi Stadium. Los Angeles is out to stop a three-game streak of losses at home.

Los Angeles was first on the board but had to settle for second at the end of their matchup against the San Francisco 49ers last week. Los Angeles didn't finish too far behind, but the team still lost 22-16 to San Francisco. No one had a standout game offensively for Los Angeles, but they got one touchdown from QB Justin Herbert.

Most of the squad's points came courtesy of special teams, which contributed ten. K Cameron Dicker delivered a perfect 3-for-3 game.

Meanwhile, the Chiefs beat the Jacksonville Jaguars 27-17 last week. The squad ran away with 20 points in the first half and mostly just sat on those in the second to pick up the victory. Kansas City's QB Patrick Mahomes did his thing and passed for four TDs and 331 yards on 35 attempts in addition to picking up 39 yards on the ground.

Kansas City's defense was a presence as well, as it got past Jacksonville's offensive line to sack QB Trevor Lawrence five times for a total loss of 19 yards. It was a group effort with five guys contributing.

Los Angeles is expected to lose this next one by 5. However, those who like betting on the underdog should be happy to hear that they are 2-0 against the spread when expected to lose.

The Chargers are now 5-4 while the Chiefs sit at 7-2. Two offensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: Los Angeles is third worst in the league in rushing yards per game, with only 84.9 on average. Kansas City's offense has more to brag about, as they they enter the contest with 33 overall offensive touchdowns, which is the best in the NFL. So the cards are definitely stacked in their favor.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 8:20 p.m. ET

Sunday at 8:20 p.m. ET Where: SoFi Stadium -- Inglewood, California

SoFi Stadium -- Inglewood, California TV: NBC

NBC Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Chiefs are a 5-point favorite against the Chargers, according to the latest NFL odds.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Kansas City have won 12 out of their last 15 games against Los Angeles.