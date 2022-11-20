Who's Playing
Kansas City @ Los Angeles
Current Records: Kansas City 7-2; Los Angeles 5-4
What to Know
The Los Angeles Chargers are 2-10-1 against the Kansas City Chiefs since September of 2016, but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit on Sunday. The Chargers and Kansas City will face off in an AFC West battle at 8:20 p.m. ET at SoFi Stadium. Los Angeles is out to stop a three-game streak of losses at home.
Los Angeles was first on the board but had to settle for second at the end of their matchup against the San Francisco 49ers last week. Los Angeles didn't finish too far behind, but the team still lost 22-16 to San Francisco. No one had a standout game offensively for Los Angeles, but they got one touchdown from QB Justin Herbert.
Most of the squad's points came courtesy of special teams, which contributed ten. K Cameron Dicker delivered a perfect 3-for-3 game.
Meanwhile, the Chiefs beat the Jacksonville Jaguars 27-17 last week. The squad ran away with 20 points in the first half and mostly just sat on those in the second to pick up the victory. Kansas City's QB Patrick Mahomes did his thing and passed for four TDs and 331 yards on 35 attempts in addition to picking up 39 yards on the ground.
Kansas City's defense was a presence as well, as it got past Jacksonville's offensive line to sack QB Trevor Lawrence five times for a total loss of 19 yards. It was a group effort with five guys contributing.
Los Angeles is expected to lose this next one by 5. However, those who like betting on the underdog should be happy to hear that they are 2-0 against the spread when expected to lose.
The Chargers are now 5-4 while the Chiefs sit at 7-2. Two offensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: Los Angeles is third worst in the league in rushing yards per game, with only 84.9 on average. Kansas City's offense has more to brag about, as they they enter the contest with 33 overall offensive touchdowns, which is the best in the NFL. So the cards are definitely stacked in their favor.
How To Watch
- When: Sunday at 8:20 p.m. ET
- Where: SoFi Stadium -- Inglewood, California
- TV: NBC
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The Chiefs are a 5-point favorite against the Chargers, according to the latest NFL odds.
Over/Under: -110
Series History
Kansas City have won 12 out of their last 15 games against Los Angeles.
- Sep 15, 2022 - Kansas City 27 vs. Los Angeles 24
- Dec 16, 2021 - Kansas City 34 vs. Los Angeles 28
- Sep 26, 2021 - Los Angeles 30 vs. Kansas City 24
- Jan 03, 2021 - Los Angeles 0 vs. Kansas City 0
- Sep 20, 2020 - Kansas City 23 vs. Los Angeles 20
- Dec 29, 2019 - Kansas City 31 vs. Los Angeles 21
- Nov 18, 2019 - Kansas City 24 vs. Los Angeles 17
- Dec 13, 2018 - Los Angeles 29 vs. Kansas City 28
- Sep 09, 2018 - Kansas City 38 vs. Los Angeles 28
- Dec 16, 2017 - Kansas City 30 vs. Los Angeles 13
- Sep 24, 2017 - Kansas City 24 vs. Los Angeles 10
- Jan 01, 2017 - Kansas City 37 vs. Los Angeles 27
- Sep 11, 2016 - Kansas City 33 vs. Los Angeles 27
- Dec 13, 2015 - Kansas City 10 vs. Los Angeles 3
- Nov 22, 2015 - Kansas City 33 vs. Los Angeles 3