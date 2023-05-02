The Lombardi Trophy has been through a lot in recent years. First, Tom Brady tossed the NFL's championship trophy to Cameron Brate in another boat during the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' Super Bowl parade in 2021. The trophy -- at least a version of it -- is being used as a vessel for an adult beverage.

On Friday, Kansas City Chiefs star Travis Kelce held a music festival called "Kelce Jam" in Kansas City. During the festival, Kelce came out on stage and used a Lombardi Trophy as an ice luge to drink a beer.

As if that wasn't crazy enough, Kelce then spiked the trophy as though it were a football.

Kelce's actions caused many to be concerned that Kelce actually spiked the real Lombardi Trophy. However, according to The Kansas City Star, the trophy was a replica that was made out of leather.

The Chiefs star tight end also took to the microphone, and sang "Fight for Your Right" by the Beastie Boys. Kelce infamously quoted the hip-hop song during his postgame interview following the Chiefs' win over the Cincinnati Bengals in the AFC Championship Game in January.

The Chiefs defeated the Philadelphia Eagles 38-35 to win Super Bowl LVII earlier this year with Kelce hauling in six passes for 81 yards and a touchdown.