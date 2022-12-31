Who's Playing

Cleveland @ Washington

Current Records: Cleveland 6-9; Washington 7-7-1

What to Know

The Washington Commanders will take on the Cleveland Browns at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday at FedEx Field. Given that both teams suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this contest.

It was all tied up 7-7 at halftime, but the Commanders were not quite the San Francisco 49ers' equal in the second half when they met last week. Washington took a 37-20 bruising from San Francisco. One thing working slightly against Washington was the run-of-the-mill game of their most targeted running back, RB Brian Robinson Jr., who rushed for 58 yards on 22 carries.

Meanwhile, it looks like Cleveland must have gotten on Santa's naughty list since the team didn't end up with the win they were expected to receive last week. They came up short against the New Orleans Saints, falling 17-10. Cleveland's only offensive touchdown came on a rush from QB Deshaun Watson.

The Browns are now 6-9 while the Commanders sit at 7-7-1. Cleveland has been eliminated from playoff contention. Washington is still in the hunt for a spot in the playoffs, so these next two games are critical for them.

This next matchup is expected to be close, with Washington going off at just a 2.5-point favorite. They have failed bettors playing the spread in their past three games, so buyers beware.

Two offensive stats to keep an eye on: Washington is stumbling into the game with the fourth fewest rushing touchdowns in the league, having accrued only seven on the season. Cleveland's offense has more to brag about, as they they rank third in the NFL when it comes to rushing touchdowns, with 19 on the season.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 1 p.m. ET

Sunday at 1 p.m. ET Where: FedEx Field -- Landover, Maryland

FedEx Field -- Landover, Maryland TV: FOX

FOX Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Commanders are a slight 2.5-point favorite against the Browns, according to the latest NFL odds.

Over/Under: -110

See NFL picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Washington and Cleveland both have one win in their last two games.