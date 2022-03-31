The evolution of sports nutrition has spawned an entire industry dedicated to getting athletes in peak physical and mental condition, and encompasses everything from strict diets to daily routines structured all the way down to the very last tenth of a second. Take one look at Seattle Seahawks wide receiver DK Metcalf, and you'd assume that his carved-from-stone physique is a product of the most stringent and regimented diet imaginable.

It isn't. In fact, in his words, he might be the worst person possible to ask about nutrition. Speaking on the Showtime Basketball podcast with Kevin Garnett, Metcalf revealed that his diet is comprised of an amount of sweets and sugar that would make any nutritionist faint.

"I'm a candy-type person," Metcalf said. "I eat one meal a day, drink one coffee, and eat like three, four bags of candy."

Metcalf's preference is gummy-type candy, which were a prominent part of his food and drink the day before his appearance on the podcast. Outlining his daily routine, Metcalf stated that he woke up, worked out twice, came home and showered before going to Starbucks for coffee around 12 o'clock. The coffee, Metcalf claimed, held him until 4-5 o'clock.

At 4:30, Metcalf bought and ate Skittles Gummies and Life Savers Collision with a water, which sustained him until dinnertime at 8 o'clock.

Despite Garnett's incredulous reaction to Metcalf's diet, it hasn't exactly stopped him from emerging as one of the top wide receivers in the NFC West. After earning his first Pro Bowl and second-team All-Pro nod in 2020, Metcalf played in all 17 games in 2021 with 75 catches for 967 yards and a career-high 12 touchdowns.