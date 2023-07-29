Bryce Young, the No. 1 pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, is already becoming a favorite among Carolina Panthers fans. That said, one young fan left Young hanging after an autograph at training camp.

In a video posted to Twitter by the Panthers, Young finishes an autograph for a fan before handing his permanent marker back. That is when the child turned and left Young hanging on a fist bump. Young was forced to finish the fist bump on his own.

Young is still getting used to life as a starting NFL quarterback. After all, Panthers head coach Frank Reich just named Young the starter a few days ago. After getting that news, Young said he just wants to help Carolina win games, and he won't do anything differently moving forward.

"I respect the coaches and I want to do whatever I can to play whatever role it is I'm called on to help the team," Young said. "So that means a lot [being named the starting quarterback]. For me, it's making sure I take things day by day. It doesn't change my approach. I want to keep improving, keep growing.''

Young, the 247Sports No. 1 overall player in the 2020 signing class, is coming off an excellent college career at Alabama. In 34 games with the Crimson Tide, Young completed 65.8% of his passes for 8,356 yards and 80 touchdowns while winning the Heisman Trophy in 2021.