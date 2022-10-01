Who's Playing

Arizona @ Carolina

Current Records: Arizona 1-2; Carolina 1-2

What to Know

The Carolina Panthers' homestand continues as they prepare to take on the Arizona Cardinals at 4:05 p.m. ET Oct. 2 at Bank of America Stadium. The Panthers should still be feeling good after a victory, while Arizona will be looking to regain their footing.

Carolina beat the New Orleans Saints 22-14 this past Sunday. Carolina's WR Laviska Shenault Jr. filled up the stat sheet, catching two passes for one TD and 90 yards. Baker Mayfield's 67-yard touchdown toss down the left side of the field to Shenault Jr. in the fourth quarter made for one of the most memorable moments of the afternoon.

Special teams collected ten points for Carolina. K Eddy Pineiro delivered a perfect 3-for-3 game.

Meanwhile, Arizona came up short against the Los Angeles Rams this past Sunday, falling 20-12. One thing working slightly against the Cardinals was the run-of-the-mill game of their most targeted running back, RB James Conner, who rushed for 39 yards on 13 carries.

Special teams was responsible for all of the team's points. K Matt Prater delivered a perfect 4-for-4 game.

This next game is expected to be close, with the Panthers going off at just a 1.5-point favorite. But bettors beware: they are 0-2 against the spread when favored.

Carolina's win brought them up to 1-2 while the Cardinals' defeat pulled them down to an identical 1-2. A pair of stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: Carolina enters the contest with only one thrown interception, which is the best in the NFL. Arizona is completely their equal: they also come into the matchup with one thrown interception. So expect both teams to feel comfortable airing the ball out.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 4:05 p.m. ET

Sunday at 4:05 p.m. ET Where: Bank of America Stadium -- Charlotte, North Carolina

Bank of America Stadium -- Charlotte, North Carolina TV: FOX

FOX Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Panthers are a slight 1.5-point favorite against the Cardinals, according to the latest NFL odds.

Over/Under: -111

See NFL picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Carolina have won all of the games they've played against Arizona in the last eight years.