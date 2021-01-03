Who's Playing

New York @ New England

Current Records: New York 2-13; New England 6-9

What to Know

The New England Patriots are 9-0 against the New York Jets since November of 2016, and they'll have a chance to extend that success Sunday. New England and New York will face off in an AFC East battle at 1 p.m. ET at Gillette Stadium. The Jets should still be riding high after a win, while the Patriots will be looking to get back in the win column.

Last Monday, New England got maybe a little too into the holiday spirit, gifting the Buffalo Bills an easy 38-9 victory. New England was down 31-9 at the end of the third quarter, which was just too much to recover from. Their only offensive touchdown came on a rush from QB Cam Newton.

Meanwhile, New York was expected to lose against the Cleveland Browns last week, but instead they received a nice stocking stuffer. The Jets bagged a 23-16 win. Among those leading the charge for them was WR Jamison Crowder, who threw one touchdown in addition to catching seven passes for one TD and 92 yards.

New York's defense was the real showstopper, as it got past Cleveland's offensive line to sack QB Baker Mayfield four times for a total loss of 31 yards. It was a group effort with four guys contributing.

The Patriots are now 6-9 while New York sits at 2-13. Neither squad can make the playoffs, so they're playing for draft order now.

This next contest is expected to be close, with New England going off at just a 3-point favorite. But bettors beware: they are only 2-5 against the spread when favored.

A couple offensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: New England is stumbling into the game with the fewest passing touchdowns in the league, having accrued only eight on the season. The Jets have experienced some struggles of their own as they are worst in the NFL in rushing touchdowns, with only eight on the season. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.

Odds

The Patriots are a 3-point favorite against the Jets, according to the latest NFL odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Patriots as a 3.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -111

Series History

New England have won ten out of their last 11 games against New York.