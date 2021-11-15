Through 2 Quarters

The Kansas City Chiefs have exploded for 17 points against Las Vegas' defense, already eclipsing their previous tally against the Green Bay Packers last week. the Chiefs have a bit of a cushion as they currently lead Las Vegas 17-7 at halftime

Kansas City has enjoyed the tag-team combination of QB Patrick Mahomes and WR Tyreek Hill. The former has passed for two TDs and 198 yards on 28 attempts, while the latter was on the other end of those TDs. Mahomes has been efficient, with a passer rating of 158.

No one has had a standout game offensively for Las Vegas, but QB Derek Carr has led the way with one touchdown. Carr has been efficient, with a passer rating of 159.20.

Who's Playing

Kansas City @ Las Vegas

Current Records: Kansas City 5-4; Las Vegas 5-3

What to Know

The Kansas City Chiefs are 8-2 against the Las Vegas Raiders since October of 2016, and they'll have a chance to extend that success Sunday. Kansas City and Las Vegas will face off in an AFC West battle at 8:20 p.m. ET at Allegiant Stadium. The teams split their matchups last year, with the Raiders winning the first 40-32 on the road and Kansas City taking the second 35-31.

Kansas City didn't have too much breathing room in their game with the Green Bay Packers last week, but they still walked away with a 13-7 victory. No one had a standout game offensively for Kansas City, but QB Patrick Mahomes led the way with one touchdown.

Las Vegas came within a touchdown against the New York Giants last week, but they wound up with a 23-16 loss. QB Derek Carr had a memorable game, but not in the way you want to be remembered: despite one touchdown, he threw two interceptions and fumbled the ball once. Carr ended up with a passer rating of 117.70.

Most of the squad's points came courtesy of special teams, which contributed ten. K Daniel Carlson delivered a perfect 3-for-3 game.

This next contest is expected to be close, with the Chiefs going off at just a 2.5-point favorite. But bettors beware: they are only 2-7 against the spread when favored.

Kansas City's win brought them up to 5-4 while Las Vegas' loss pulled them down to 5-3. A couple offensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: Kansas City enters the matchup with 20 passing touchdowns, good for fourth best in the league. Las Vegas has displayed some offensive firepower of their own as they rank second in the NFL when it comes to passing yards per game, with 320.6 on average.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 8:20 p.m. ET

Sunday at 8:20 p.m. ET Where: Allegiant Stadium -- Paradise, Nevada

Allegiant Stadium -- Paradise, Nevada TV: NBC

NBC

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $205.00

Odds

The Chiefs are a slight 2.5-point favorite against the Raiders, according to the latest NFL odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 2.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Kansas City have won ten out of their last 12 games against Las Vegas.