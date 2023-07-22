Aaron Rodgers hasn't been a member of the New York Jets for very long, but his new teammates are already embracing him. On Saturday, Jets star cornerback Sauce Gardner gifted Rodgers some shiny new bling.

Rodgers is just starting training camp with his new team after spending 18 seasons with the Green Bay Packers. Gardner wanted Rodgers to feel right at home with the Jets, so he gave him an iced out No. 8 chain.

Rodgers wore No. 12 throughout his time with the Packers, but he will be switching to No. 8 in New York. His new piece of jewelry might make that transition a little smoother.

The Jets hope they can contend for a Super Bowl with Rodgers under center, but they might get more than one shot at it. During an interview with 98.7 ESPN Radio in New York, Rodgers said he would be open to playing multiple seasons with the franchise.

"I'm not a big cliche guy," Rodgers said. "Most people would say 'I'm taking this one day at a time or one year at a time,' but the Jets gave up a lot for me, so to play just one year would be, I think, a disservice, but if that one year turns out to be a magical year, who knows?"

Rodgers will make his regular-season Jets debut on Sept. 11 against the Buffalo Bills. Maybe he'll even wear his new chain into the stadium.