Watch Texans vs. Patriots: TV channel, live stream info, start time
How to watch Texans vs. Patriots football game
Who's Playing
Houston (home) vs. New England (away)
Current Records: Houston 7-4; New England 10-1
What to Know
The New England Patriots will square off against the Houston Texans at 8:20 p.m. ET on Sunday at NRG Stadium. New England has seen their point totals decreasing over the past five games, a vulnerability Houston is surely hoping to exploit.
The Patriots didn't have too much breathing room in their game with the Dallas Cowboys last week, but they still walked away with a 13-9 victory. No one had a big game offensively for New England, but they got one touchdown from QB Tom Brady.
Meanwhile, it was all tied up 10-10 at the half for Houston and the Indianapolis Colts, but Houston stepped up in the second half. The Texans came out on top in a nail-biter against Indianapolis, sneaking past 20-17. WR DeAndre Hopkins was the offensive standout of the matchup for the Texans, as he caught six passes for 94 yards and two TDs.
The Patriots are the favorite in this one, with an expected 3.5-point margin of victory. The odds have been favorable for them against the spread on the road this season, even if it's been tough sledding overall. They are 4-2 ATS in away games but only 7-4 all in all.
Their wins bumped the Patriots to 10-1 and the Texans to 7-4. Two defensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: The Patriots enter the contest having picked the ball off 20 times, good for first in the NFL. As for the Texans, they come into the matchup boasting the third most forced fumbles in the league at 13. We'll find out if either of these strengths ends up making the difference in the contest.
How To Watch
- When: Sunday at 8:20 p.m. ET
- Where: NRG Stadium -- Houston, Texas
- TV: NBC
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The Patriots are a 3.5-point favorite against the Texans.
Over/Under: 44
See NFL picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
New England have won all of the games they've played against Houston in the last five years.
- Sep 09, 2018 - New England 27 vs. Houston 20
- Sep 24, 2017 - New England 36 vs. Houston 33
- Jan 14, 2017 - New England 34 vs. Houston 16
- Sep 22, 2016 - New England 27 vs. Houston 0
- Dec 13, 2015 - New England 27 vs. Houston 6
